Fall Guys Scrapyard Stumble update: Added physics, destructible objects, and more

The Fall Guys Scrapyard Stumble update has been released today on the Epic Games Store. Players can download it to overhaul the latest battle royale game developed by Mediatonic. This update introduces new gameplay mechanics, levels, and creative tools to improve the existing meta.

This article highlights the features introduced in Fall Guys Scrapyard Stumble.

Added physics to objects

One of the standout features of the Fall Guys Scrapyard Stumble update is the addition of physics to objects. Players can now manipulate the weight and behavior of objects within their custom levels, making giant boulders as light as feathers or allowing platforms to be dragged around.

Objects with available physics options are easily identifiable by a new symbol in the carousel, making it simple for players to enhance their creations.

Destructible objects

Destructible option (Image via Mediatonic Limited)

In a world where beans are destroyers of worlds (and objects), the update introduces destructible objects into the game. These can be found in new levels at launch and customized in the Creative Editor. Players can toggle the Destructible option and adjust the required force and number of hits needed to break an object. To break them, developers have introduced the Rubber Chicken.

Rubber Chicken introduced in the Fall Guys Scrapyard Stumble update

Rubber Chicken in the map (Image via Mediatonic Limited)

The Rubber Chicken is the new formidable Power-Up feature in Fall Guys. Having a quirky appearance, this tool can break destructible objects or send them and opponents flying.

Available in the Creative Editor via the Power-Up spawner and featured in some of the new Mediatonic-made levels, the Rubber Chicken is more powerful than it looks. Players can charge it up to unleash an even stronger swing during matches.

Points mode

Mode selection screen (Image via Mediatonic Limited)

The new Points mode caters to those wanting to create their versions of Airtime, Bubble Trouble, or Ski Fall. They can qualify by scoring points using bubbles, trigger zones, and even destructible objects. Upon acquiring the required points, they can design custom levels through Points mode in the Creative Editor's option.

Knockout refresh and Fame Pass highlights in Fall Guys Scrapyard Stumble update

Fame Pass rewards (Image via Mediatonic Limited)

As part of the Fall Guys Scrapyard Stumble update, 34 of the 40 levels in Knockout have been refreshed, bringing new twists and challenges to familiar stages. Additionally, this update introduced a Fame Pass packed with fresh outfits, including the Pork Chop Costume and the Gladiator Glory Costume.

New levels in the Fall Guys Scrapyard Stumble update

New costume in Fall Guys (Image via Mediatonic Limited)

The update introduces nine brand-new Mediatonic-made rounds that showcase the new Creative tools and visuals. These levels can be played in Knockout or the new Scrapyard Stumble limited-time show. Highlights include:

Mind The Gap: Navigate obstacles to reach the finish line.

Navigate obstacles to reach the finish line. Sort it Out: Score points by placing eggs, blocks, and basketballs in the correct zones.

Score points by placing eggs, blocks, and basketballs in the correct zones. Magnet Mayhem: Avoid the slime as magnets suck up platforms.

Avoid the slime as magnets suck up platforms. Top of the Trash: Stay on top of the rubbish pile to score points using the Rubber Chicken.

Stay on top of the rubbish pile to score points using the Rubber Chicken. Box Party: Destroy boxes with the Rubber Chicken to earn points.

Destroy boxes with the Rubber Chicken to earn points. Circle o' Slime: Run from the slime while avoiding breakable platforms.

Run from the slime while avoiding breakable platforms. Chicken Gulch: Smash boulders with the Rubber Chicken for points.

Smash boulders with the Rubber Chicken for points. Slide 'n' Smash: Slide down and break boxes to score.

Slide down and break boxes to score. Shape Up: Jump to safety as platforms are destroyed.

Additionally, this update introduces several decorations, events, and bug fixes in-game.

