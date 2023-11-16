5 best battle royale games in 2023, ranked

What does battle royale (BR) mean? Well, we can trace it back to a 1999 novel called Battle Royale by Koushun Takami, which was then converted into a film in 2000. The book defined the phrase as a killing game in which a chosen number of players are asked to fight and kill each other until only one person is alive.

In terms of video games, a battle royale title is a type of game in which the aim is to be the last person or team standing on the battlefield. Similar to the book, players must battle and kill each other to survive until the end of the match.

With that said, let’s find out the five best BR games in the market as of 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Apex Legends and other awesome Battle Royale games in 2023

5) Farlight 84

Battle royale - Farlight 84 (Image via FARLIGHT)

One of the best battle royale games out there today is Farlight 84, a third-person shooter where you can command powerful vehicles with strong firepower. The title allows you to showcase your skills immediately because it does not have an instant death-upon-entry feature.

What allows Farlight 84 to remain relevant is the new content that arrives in every update. As you level up, you may gain new weapons, armor, and skills. The vibrant and competitive atmosphere of the game is maintained by the active player community.

Additionally, the creators have demonstrated their dedication to providing the title with new material, balancing adjustments, and updates on a regular basis, which keeps the gameplay interesting and engaging.

Currently, the game is building its way up by creating the Farlight 84 Summit and collaborating with famous artists such as SB19.

4) Apex Legends

Battle royale - Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Apex Legends is a game where you play as characters from a unique group of legends with a remarkable set of abilities. One reason the title has grown in popularity is that its gameplay is designed to have you move constantly. Having a three-man squad instead of four also creates a shift in the role you play in your team.

Additionally, the ping system feature that Apex Legends introduced contributed to increased player engagement. Those who are more on the introverted side of the spectrum will no longer need to worry about turning on their in-game mics, considering how they can utilize the ping system to effectively communicate with their teammates.

Another reason for the title's success is EA's amazing marketing strategies that feature a plethora of events, such as an upcoming collaboration with Post Malone.

All these details and features make Apex Legends truly worth the buzz it gets.

3) PUBG

Battle royale - PUBG (Image via PUBG Corporation)

PUBG, also known as Player’s Unknown BattleGrounds, is one of the pioneers of the battle royale genre. Launching back in 2017, the title reintroduced the genre to players and somehow got everyone hopping on the BR trend. This enabled other game developers, such as Epic Games and EA, to create their own battle royale titles.

One of the reasons why PUBG remains relevant to date is because of its cross-platform compatibility, which allows for a more diverse player community. This flexibility makes it more playable for squad members on different platforms.

In order to keep its reputation as one of the top BR games, PUBG also collaborates with big-name artists such as Blackpink. The title even has an in-game concert with an original song performed by the girl group.

2) Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Battle royale - COD Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 revamps and improves the previous title with a ton of new features and gameplay-focused adjustments, such as having faster kill time and late-game circles giving the right amount of pressure during a gunfight.

The new DMZ mode also adds to the new experience by having you follow instructions and collaborate with up to two other players to complete mission objectives.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 brings out a new Al Mazrah map alongside other improvements to maintain the player base's contentment with the game.

The franchise has built its reputation by improving and providing unique key features with every new release, and one of the game’s exemplary collaborations involves joining forces with Amazon Prime’s hit series – The Boys.

1) Fortnite

Battle royale - Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite has achieved considerable success due to its appealing game environment, art style, exciting features, and free-to-play model. Every now and then, the title runs cool campaigns that attract players and non-gamers alike, such as virtual concerts and celebrity appearances.

Fortnite is considerably the most collaborative game in the BR genre. Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Marshmallow are some of the few celebrities who have appeared in the game and helped it achieve success throughout the years.

Aside from celebrity appearances, Epic Games has dug down deep by collaborating with various game developers, anime creators, as well as TV show and film directors to create various skin variants of almost every pop culture icon known to date. This selection of skins features the likes of Marvel heroes, Jedis, and anime legends like Goku, among others.

With the genre’s continuously growing community, we can expect more battle royale titles to be released with improved and unique features in the future.