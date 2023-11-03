Farlight 84 V15.1.0.2 hotfix patch postponed: New date, patch details and more

The eagerly anticipated Farlight 84 V15.1.0.2 hotfix patch, initially set for release on November 2, 2023, has been rescheduled to November 3, 2023. This slight delay doesn't undermine the developers' commitment to providing players with an exceptional experience in the battle-centered universe of Farlight 84. This extra time will be dedicated to fine-tuning the game, guaranteeing an immersive and seamless adventure for all gamers.

This article will delve into the details regarding the Farlight 84 V15.1.0.2 hotfix patch.

Farlight 84 V15.1.0.2 hotfix patch details and compensation reward

Patch details

Farlight 84 V15.1.0.2 hotfix patch aims to address a series of critical issues that have been identified in the game. Through customers' constant feedback, developers have always prioritized in providing a better, enjoyable gameplay experience.

Expand Tweet

This new update will be no different regarding the betterment of the gaming experience for the user. The list of issues that will be fixed with this update are as follows:

1) Abnormal scene display: Some devices experienced abnormal scene displays after entering combat. This issue will be rectified, ensuring a seamless transition between exploration and combat.

2) Highlights record lag: Players may have encountered lag while using the highlights record feature. This performance hiccup will be eliminated, allowing for a smoother recording of epic moments.

3) Area conflict mode bug: A bug in area conflict mode caused players to be pulled back into the game when attempting to exit after a match. This inconvenience will be resolved, providing a more streamlined gaming experience.

4) Idle disconnects: Disconnections occurring while players are idle will be addressed, preventing untimely interruptions to gameplay sessions.

5) Recycled resource box error: Some players were unable to receive recycled resource boxes during settlement. This issue will be fixed, ensuring players can fully benefit from their resource-gathering efforts.

6) Codashop purchase issue: A problem with purchasing weekly and monthly cards through codashop will be resolved, allowing players to access premium content seamlessly.

Expand Tweet

7) Content creator account binding: Content creators experienced an issue with account binding which will be rectified to ensure a smoother experience for those creating content around Farlight 84.

8) Weapon skin hitpoint misalignment: The hitpoints of weapon skins were misaligned for iPad users. This visual discrepancy will be corrected for a more polished appearance.

9) Lucinda's passive skill description: Lucinda's passive skill description will be adjusted for better clarity, ensuring players have a clear understanding of her abilities.

10) Dance action icon corrections: The dance action icons for "Passion Samba" and "Ducky Swag" animations will be corrected for accurate representation.

11) Flag color display: An issue with the incorrect display of flag colors will be rectified, ensuring that flags are represented accurately in the game.

Compensation reward

As a gesture of gratitude for the community's patience, the developers will be awarding all players with a generous reward of 4,000 gold coins upon successful deployment of the patch.

While the delay of the Farlight 84 V15.1.0.2 hotfix patch may be disappointing for some players, it is a testament to the developers' dedication to delivering a high-quality gaming experience. Enjoy the wonders of this new update!