Top 5 reasons to play Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is a brand-new Battle Royale game launched recently by Miracle Games SG, a Singapore-based company. This is the first game developed by them. The game has been available for early access in the last few months but has launched globally for all devices.

The first look at Farlight 84 looks promising. It is hyped to be the best alternative to games such as BGMI and PUBG mobile. The game also offers many distinct features, making it a must-try Battle Royale title in 2023. In this listicle, we will provide five valid reasons for you to play Farlight 84.

New gameplay experience, unique features, and more reasons to play Farlight 84

1) New gameplay experience

The popularity of other Battle Royale games, such as PUBG and BGMI, is decreasing due to their ban in a few countries. Thus, people are constantly exploring new alternatives for these games. Farlight 84, set for its global launch on 24th April 2023, is a new addition to the Battle Royale games genre.

The game has unique features that give the players a fresh experience they have never encountered in any other game with a similar mechanism. It also has some out-of-the-box features, such as a jetpack instead of a backpack that allows the players to move swiftly and store their supplies at the same time while playing.

2) Unique game features

Farlight 84 has some great new features that make the game fun. It comes with all the new characters, weapons, vehicles, and modes, making the game experience unique and fresh.

The game has multiple in-game characters that have different looks and innovative skins. It also has some unique weapons that have some special abilities. One of the most interesting features is the charging Poles. These Poles are present all around the game and can provide energy to the player's equipment.

3) Impressive graphics and sound effects

The game comes with stunning graphics with impressive textures that remind us of games such as Fortnite and Anthem. While playing the game, we can spot real-world objects like dustbins, electric poles, and hand washers everywhere around the map.

This game can run at high frame rates even on low-end devices and can offer smooth gameplay on all devices. An important aspect of Battle Royale games is the Sound effects, without which there is no life to the game. The game's sound effects are great, especially for gun firing and car driving.

4) In-game events and tournaments

In-game events and tournaments are the heart and soul of the gaming community. With regular updates on events, players get engaged in completing missions. Thus, the number of hours a user invests in the game eventually increases.

With its launch, Farlight 84 has introduced a brand new Battle Royale Pass with many rewards, such as UR Skin-Phantom, SSR Jetpack, and much more. Players can unlock levels and complete missions to get rewards such as diamonds. The Clans event will give diamonds as a reward to the top clans each day. There is also a sign-in event for new users to get free rewards as a newbie.

5) Well-optimised game

The optimization of any game is the most crucial aspect, as it is decisive in providing an excellent and smooth gameplay experience to all users. Farlight 84 is at its initial stage and can have bugs and glitches similar to BGMI and PUBG. However, the game is well-optimized to offer smooth gameplay at 60fps on any device.

The game looks promising and better optimized compared to its counterparts. Farlight 84 offers extreme graphics at 60fps without frame drops, unlike other Battle Royale games. The game seems like the best alternative to popular Battle Royale games. It can quickly obtain a considerable fanbase and popularity if it maintains all the features discussed in this listicle.

