Farlight 84 Halloween challenge: Capsule making, rewards, and more

Halloween is approaching fast, and Farlight 84 is inviting all its players to take part in the spooky festivities through a special challenge. This event requires you to design your very own Halloween Capsules for a chance to walk away with some truly fantastic prizes. With rewards aplenty, it's time to dive headfirst into the eerie season and showcase your imaginative prowess in the game.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the latest Halloween challenge in the title.

Steps to participate in Farlight 84 Halloween challenge

To take part in the Farlight 84 Halloween challenge, follow these simple steps:

1) Design your Halloween Capsule: Let your imagination run wild as you craft a one-of-a-kind Halloween Capsule. To start your creative journey, simply visit this link: https://bit.ly/farloween.

Expand Tweet

2) Share and engage on X (formerly Twitter): Once your masterpiece is complete, share it on X using the hashtag #Farlight84Halloween. It's essential to include your game UID in the post to ensure your entry is properly registered. You must post under the given thread to be considered for rewards.

Note: The Farlight 84 team will be on the lookout for standout Halloween Capsules, considering factors such as art style and popularity (measured by likes). Make sure to create something that stands out from the crowd.

Rewards of Farlight 84 Halloween challenge

Excellence Award (200 Diamonds)

The Excellence Award is the prize for the finest Halloween Capsules that exhibit exceptional creativity and craftsmanship. It's a recognition of the effort and skill that goes into crafting a Capsule that truly captures the spirit of Halloween. This reward will be given to 50 participants, who will also receive 200 Diamonds.

Participation Award (50 Diamonds)

Another 300 players from all regions will be rewarded with 50 Diamonds each (Participation Award). This reward acknowledges the effort put into crafting a unique Halloween Capsule. It's a way to commend participants for contributing to the spooky festivities.

With 350 winner slots across all regions, this Halloween challenge offers ample opportunities for you to be recognized for your spooky creations. The Farlight 84 team will carefully evaluate each entry to ensure that the most deserving designs receive the rewards.

This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for players. Craft your Halloween Capsule, share it on X, and may the spookiest design prevail.