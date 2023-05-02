5 best tips to rank up fast in Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is a brand new Battle Royale game with huge gameplay elements. It requires a lot of strategies and tactics to become a top player. The game differs in tier system compared to BGMI and PUBG mobile. However, the rank push factor, which reflects the players' rankings based on their performances and skills, is similar to the abovementioned titles.

This article will provide the best tips to rank up faster in Farlight 84 based on the appropriate strategies and tactics that will set you apart from your counterparts. These tips will potentially help you reach the highest rank in the game and top its leaderboard.

What are the five ways to rank up faster in Farlight 84?

1) Complete daily and weekly missions

Farlight 84 has plenty of daily and weekly missions that can easily be completed. These missions offer significant XP, which helps you rank up faster. To access the missions, you must visit the "Missions" tab in the game's main section. You need to be active in the game to complete the tasks and missions on time to earn more points.

It is mandatory to complete the daily missions within 24 hours to get the rewards for each day, as daily missions reset every day. Thus, you must complete missions on time to obtain more XP and rank up faster. Additionally, it is vital to prioritize missions that give more points or rewards.

2) Score More Kills

One of the most effective strategies to rank up faster in a Battle Royale game is scoring more kills. You can play aggressively and involve yourself in combat to eliminate opponents and score high kills. It will help you to get more XP and rank up faster.

This way, ranking up faster and getting more impressive rewards is easier. You should try to kill enemies higher than your rank to get more points. Thus, it becomes crucial to use appropriate weapons and upskill yourself to become a top-tier contender in the game and rank up faster.

3) Play in a squad

It is best to compete as a squad with proper coordination when playing any Battle Royale game. Playing battles in multiplayer mode can increase your chances of winning and help you obtain more XP simultaneously. You can invite your friends or form a squad with in-game friends to build a squad.

Playing in a team can help score more kills and points and complete missions quickly. Some missions require you to play with friends to complete missions. Thus, forming a squad that will dominate the enemies is always beneficial. Playing as a team is also more fun than playing solo.

4) Focus on Survival time

Like other Battle Royale games such as BGMI and PUBG Mobile (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds), survival is the main aim in Farlight 84. Players who survive for the longest time get more points. Hence, staying in the game for as long as possible is essential to increase your survival points, which will help you rank up faster.

To increase survival time, you must be proactive in the game. You must always stay on the cover and avoid intense fights. You should also use healing items whenever you're low on health. Thus, long survival till the last zone will increase your survival points, and you can also score more kills by staying alive longer.

5) Practise your skills

Farlight 84 is a new game in the Battle Royale genre. As a result, it can be difficult for most players to reach the highest rank. It requires a lot of practice and strategizing to outsmart your enemies. Farlight 84 also has many new weapons and characters that are not easy to operate without practice.

You must practice the game elements, such as weapons, vehicles, and other items, to know which elements suit your playstyle. This way, you will become a top player in the game and easily improve your skills and survival time, helping you to rank up faster.

