5 best tips to win more fights in Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is a multiplayer shooting title developed by Miracle Games, which launched globally on April 24, 2023. The game has gained popularity due to its immersive gameplay and top-notch graphics while being mobile device friendly. It features heroes known as Capsulers, with various weapons, combat vehicles, jetpacks, and more. This futuristic online game is set in the apocalyptic world of 2084, where players can choose to indulge in different modes.

Besides Battle Royale, Farlight 84 offers Team Deathmatch, Hunt, Treasure War, Solo, and more modes to play. Each Battle Royale mode has more than 40 players, and the last team standing emerges victorious. That said, this article provides the best tips on how to win more fights in Farlight 84.

Best tips to win more fights in Farlight 84

1) Understand Heroes and their abilities

Farlight 84 offers 14 different Capsulers: four Attackers, Defenders, Supporters, and two Scouts. Each has unique abilities, and understanding them will prove to be advantageous in battle. Some can know enemies’ location, hide themselves and their allies, and self-deploy airdrops.

Some of the best characters to use in the game are:

Lucinda: Lucinda is a Farlight 84 attacker who throws out a card device creating a Mini Black Hole that pulls enemies to the center and slows down vehicles. The magazine's capacity and reload speed of shotguns also increase when she uses them.

Maggie: An attacker who can use her Aero Zoom skills to shorten the cooldown period of jetpacks. Her speed movement also increases briefly after each jetpack usage, granting her a speed advantage over other Capsulers.

Ember: A defender with Vision Erosion Skill that releases dense fog, reducing enemies' vision in the area. Ember's Skill Eye of Truth enables him to see through smoke bombs thrown by enemies and throw out his own smoke bombs.

2) Choose the safest location to land

The Battle Royale mode of Farlight 84 has various maps, each with its own location where Capsulers can land. There are places rich with supplies where weapons and other items are found at every step. However, many tend to land in these places, and one might face ambushes immediately after landing, exposing them to immense risk.

It will be beneficial to avoid these places and look for those with a modest supply and relatively fewer players. This strategy provides sufficient time to prepare for battle by collecting weapons, Medi kits, and other useful items. Players can defend themselves while they loot more items and gradually advance to the end game.

3) Collect powerful guns

The game has a huge collection of weapons littered across the map. However, using random guns in battle might not be a viable move. Players should choose guns they are comfortable with and which are powerful in battle. Furthermore, there are items that stabilize guns, reduce reload speed, and increase precision.

Some of the most powerful guns in Farlight 84 are:

M4: This all-rounder weapon has high stability with a wall deployment ability to shield from an opponent’s attack. Additionally, the gun deals extra damage to the opponent’s shield. The assault rifle fires bullets at a high rate, allowing players to win more gunfights.

UMP 99: This SMG has a 106 fire rate, meaning it can fire bullets rapidly to deal more damage in a short period of time. On top of that, the weapon has high accuracy and is a great choice for short or mid-range gunfights.

BAR95: This Farlight 84 sniper is perfect for players who prefer attacking from a long range. BAR95 is the best sniper with a range of 103 and wreaks 94 damage to the opponents. Additionally, it is highly stable and has decent mobility, making it easy to handle.

4) Stock up on Medi kits and shields

Medi Kits and shields are vital items in any Battle Royale game like Farlight 84. After collecting weapons, the second step is collecting a bag full of Medi kits because it will be helpful when the endgame approaches. Players must fight a close-range battle in the endgame, where collecting items is not an option. With enough Medi kits, they can continuously heal themselves and survive till the end.

Farllight 84 offers different levels of shields indicated by their colors, granting them an extra health pool. Green, blue, purple, yellow, and red colors indicate levels one, two, three, four, and five, respectively.

All shields can be enhanced to their immediate level by interacting with the blue Defense icon in the game, except for Red. Each shield offers a different amount of HP buffs according to their levels. Players can obtain shields by killing bots, opening crates, eliminating opponents, and opening supply drops.

5) Use Jetpacks to your advantage

Unlike other Battle Royale games, Farlight 84 features a backpack with a jetpack that allows players to boost their movement speed horizontally and vertically. It is extremely helpful, allowing one to dodge bullets, ascend to tall buildings, and escape dangerous situations. Jetpacks demand a cooldown period after each use. However, there are horizontal and vertical cooling devices that reduce the cooldown time.

