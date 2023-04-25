Farlight 84 is a popular shooting game available on leading platforms, thanks to its high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics. Players can choose from 14 different heroes with astonishing skills to help them win more battles. The game's developers have also added many weapons, including assault rifles, SMGs, and sniper rifles.

This article discusses all available weapons present in Farlight 84.

List of all weapons in Farlight 84

Players can choose from a range of weapons, including rocket launchers, SMGs, and assault rifles, to name a few. All these weapons can be equipped in combat and can be used to eliminate opponents, win matches, and earn rewards. The game will serve as a great alternative to various battle royale titles.

Here are all the available weapons in different rifle categories in Farlight 84:

Hound

Porcupine

White Dwarf

Stellar Wind

Defender

Generator

Invader

Fanatic

BAR95

MF18

M4

AK77

UMP99

Mad Rabbit

Jupiter-6

Here are the three best weapons to use in Farlight 84:

1) Fanatic

The Fanatic is among the best weapons based on its in-game attributes. The weapon does well in all fight ranges and is a beast in close-range combat. Players can use the weapon's burst fire mode to deal damage to multiple enemies during battle.

The gun has a basic damage of 70 hitpoints and a stability of 56, aiding players in handling and firing. However, gamers must remember to use the weapon at the appropriate range to connect more shots and take down opponents easily.

Here are the different attributes of Stellar Wind:

Damage: 70

Stability: 54

Rate of Fire: 15

Mobility: 28

Range: 29

Accuracy: 12

2) M4

The M4 is suited for players who prefer stability and decent attributes. Players can use the weapon efficiently in close-range and mid-range battles. The rifle offers an amazing stability of 74, which is one of the best among all weapons available in Farlight 84.

The weapon's only drawback is its low base damage, which players can compensate for with its amazing fire rate. It is best suited for beginners who are learning the game's basic shooting mechanics.

Here are the different attributes of the M4:

Damage: 22

Stability: 74

Rate of Fire: 72

Mobility: 76

Range: 63

Accuracy: 52

3) BAR95

The BAR95 is one of the most powerful weapons in the game and is capable of eliminating opponents with a single shot. It falls under the sniper category and has a pre-equipped scope which is handy for spotting enemies in long-range battles.

It features astonishing base damage of 84 hitpoints, which can clear an enemy team in a few seconds. Players can also get great range and accuracy to shoot moving enemies from a distance.

Here are the different attributes of BAR95:

Damage: 94

Stability: 54

Rate of Fire: 11

Mobility: 23

Range: 103

Accuracy: 52

Here are the minimum requirements to run Farlight 84 on Android and iOS:

For Android:

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 3GB+

Android version: 6.0 and up

For iOS:

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 4GB

iOS Version: Requires iOS 12.0 or later

Poll : 0 votes