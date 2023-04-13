5 best guns in PUBG Mobile (April 2023)

PUBG Mobile is a well-known name in the online battle royale genre, with millions of downloads on major app stores and a dedicated player base that enjoys the game on a daily basis. The title offers an immersive BR experience with realistic graphics, diverse maps, and multiple modes to explore.

It also boasts a wide range of weapons across various categories, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, and more. However, with such a vast arsenal to choose from, players may find it challenging to pick a weapon that suits their personal playstyle.

This article discusses the five best guns for players to use in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

AWM and four other great weapons to use in PUBG Mobile

5) UMP45

The UMP45 is another great weapon for players to try in PUBG Mobile. It is one of the most powerful SMGs in the game and offers a fantastic fire rate and damage. Gamers can use the weapon at close range as it has one of the best hip fire capabilities in the title.

The gun uses .45ACP ammunition and has a great spawn rate. Gamers can use attachments, including laser sight for better hip fire and an extended quickdraw magazine to increase their ammunition capacity from 25 bullets to 35 bullets per round.

4) DBS

The DBS is one of the best shotguns to be released in PUBG Mobile. The high ammunition capacity of 14 bullets per round and high base damage make it an unbeatable weapon in 1v1 battles, so it is widely used in competitive leagues across the globe.

Players can use the weapon as a primary gun for close-range battles and assault rifles like the M416 and Scar-L for mid and long-range battles. The weapon has no room for any external attachments and is available in open loot with a decent spawn rate.

3) M416

The M416 is one of the most versatile weapons in the title, with it being the favorite weapon of a vast player base. The M416 assault rifle uses 5.56mm ammunition and can be found in open loot. The gun can be used in close and mid-range as well as in long-range gunfights where its single tap is of great use.

Gamers get a decent fire rate and damage per hit with the gun. The best feature of the weapon is its low recoil rate, making it suitable for mid-range sprays. Players can also attach grips like angles foregrip or half grip to increase the weapon's stability and reduce recoil to a great extent.

2) AWM

The AWM is the best bolt-action sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile. The weapon is exclusive to airdrops and cannot be found in open loot. Gamers can get the upper hand in mid-range and long-range combat since the gun is capable of eliminating opponents in a single shot.

Players can use a suppressor to enhance their stealth and an extended quickdraw magazine to increase their ammunition capacity. The sniper rifle can knock down an opponent with a fresh level 3 helmet in a single bullet, making it one of the most lethal weapons in the game.

1) MG3

The MG3 is one of the best weapons for players to use in PUBG Mobile to win gunfights. The weapon features an amazing fire rate, and its 7.62mm bullets deal heavy damage to opponents.

Gamers can equip the weapon by looting airdrops or flare gun drops. The gun has two firing options with different fire rates of 660 and 990. With its 660 fire rate, gamers can shoot small burst fires in mid and long-range battles, while 990 is suitable for close-range battles.

Poll : 0 votes