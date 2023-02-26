5 best hotspots in PUBG Mobile for beginners (February 2023)

PUBG Mobile is one of the top-rated battle royale titles in leading app stores. The game boasts a massive player base with millions of downloads and amazing features. Gamers are served with eye-catching graphics on a mobile device, including many maps and modes to choose from and enjoy.

Players love to land in hotspots on maps where they can find other rivals competing to be the ultimate survivor. However, it can be difficult for beginners with low knowledge of the game to choose the best hotspot and hone their skills and experience.

This article discusses the five best hotspots for beginner players to land in PUBG Mobile in February 2023.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India, users from this region must stay away from playing the game.

Pochinki and four other best hotspots in PUBG Mobile

5) Yasnaya Polyana

Yasnaya Polyana is one of the biggest cities on the Erangel map in PUBG Mobile. The location has many differently-sized buildings where players can keep an eye on their opponent's movements and eliminate them swiftly.

Users can quickly access high-quality loot like assault rifles and other utilities. Additionally, various vehicles can be found along the road traversing through Yasnaya.

4) Novorepnoye

Novorepnoye is another excellent location for beginner players in PUBG Mobile to land and take gunfights with enemy operators. The area has numerous containers where users can climb and find good loot as well as opponents.

Players can use ramps and openings in containers to execute stealth attacks. Gamers can also land in the nearby city to loot up in the initial landing phase and then rotate to the containers for gunfights.

3) Georgopol

The Georgopol crates is a fan-favorite landing spot for beginners and seasoned PUBG Mobile players. Similar to Novorepnoye, the location houses numerous containers and warehouses where players can find loot, including weapons, armor, and utilities.

There are also four towers in different locations where gamers can climb and locate enemies. For aggressive players, Georgopol is one of the best places to land and get many kills. Gamers can easily expect five to six squads to land here based on the airplane's path.

2) Sosnovka Military Base

Sosnovka Military Base is a popular hotspot on the island on the lower side of Erangel. The location has three main two-story buildings where most players prefer to land. Gamers can quickly get good weapons and push on their rivals.

The area also has a tower where players can climb and spot enemies from long distances.

1) Pochinki

Pochinki is one of the best hotspots in PUBG Mobile, with amazing dynamics. It is situated near the center of Erangel, and players can expect up to four to five squads to land here for quick battle royale action. The area has a decent loot spawn rate, with enough loot for a squad of four in any section of this hotspot.

With the latest updates, players can use the ledge grab feature to climb onto the roofs of buildings and knock out opponents from unexpected angles. Gamers wanting to travel to other locations can find plenty of vehicles in and around Pochinki.

