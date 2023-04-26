5 best guns for beginners in Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is one of the newest additions to the shooting game genre. The game has already received over five million downloads on the Google Play Store with an amazing 4.3-star rating.

It offers an intense and action-packed battle experience, allowing players to choose from a diverse range of heroes and weapons, including assault rifles and sniper rifles, each with unique attributes.

With such a vast selection of weapons available, beginners may find it challenging to select the best weapons to dominate the battlefield. This article discusses the five best weapons for beginners to use in Farlight 84.

Fanatic and four other great weapons for beginners in Farlight 84

5) Invader

The Invader is a great weapon choice for players who are new to Farlight 84 gameplay. The weapon has a very futuristic look with a great set of attributes.

Gamers get a significant stability of 74 and an accuracy of 52, which makes it easy to handle the weapon. Along with this, the weapon also has a fast rate of fire, making it easy to shoot more bullets and deal damage to opponents in mid-range.

Here are the different attributes of the Invader:

Damage: 22

Stability: 74

Rate of Fire: 72

Mobility: 63

Range: 63

Accuracy: 52

4) BAR95

The BAR95 is one of the deadliest weapons in Farlight 84. It falls under the sniper rifle category and offers high single-shot damage. It also has a pre-equipped scope which makes it easier to see an enemy player's position and take them down.

Gamers can quickly eliminate an opponent with its high damage of 94, and they can also spot enemies at long ranges with its impressive range of 103. Despite its power, the BAR95 is relatively easy to handle, making it an excellent choice for beginners looking to play a support role and develop their skills.

Here are the different attributes of the BAR95:

Damage: 94

Stability: 54

Rate of Fire: 11

Mobility: 23

Range: 103

Accuracy: 52

3) UMP99

The UMP99 is one of the fastest weapons available for players to equip in Farlight 84. It comes with a fantastic fire rate of 106, which means gamers can rapidly shoot bullets and deal heavy damage to their opponents.

The UMP99 is a great weapon for beginners as it offers both decent stability and accuracy, allowing players to connect more shots with ease.

Here are the different attributes of the UMP99:

Damage: 19

Stability: 17

Rate of Fire: 106

Mobility: 78

Range: 59

Accuracy: 52

2) M4

The M4 is one of the most versatile weapons in Farlight 84. The assault rifle is a great weapon for newbie players looking to learn the recoil patterns in the game. The weapon's high mobility and fire rate make it a favorite among players, allowing them to win more gunfights.

It can be easily obtained from open loot and used effectively in both close and mid-range combat. The rifle has an impressive stability of 74, making it one of the easiest weapons to handle in the title.

Here are the different attributes of the M4 assault rifle:

Damage: 22

Stability: 76

Rate of Fire: 72

Mobility: 76

Range: 63

Accuracy: 52

1) Fanatic

The Fanatic is a weapon with a well-balanced set of attributes that can be useful for eliminating opponents quickly, particularly in close-range combat with its burst fire mode. Its base damage of 70 hitpoints and stability of 54 make it a good choice for beginners looking to master the weapon.

Its low accuracy can be a major disadvantage, but this can be mitigated by using the weapon at an appropriate range.

Here are the different attributes of the Fanatic:

Damage: 70

Stability: 54

Rate of Fire: 15

Mobility: 28

Range: 29

Accuracy: 12

Poll : 0 votes