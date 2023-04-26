5 best spots to land in Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is one of the newest names in the online shooting genre. It has a huge playerbase and features high-quality graphics, as well as immersive dynamics, including options to choose from 14 different heroes with special abilities. Moreover, the title offers a large map to play on, and gamers can land on their desired spots to get the necessary loot to eliminate their opponents.

However, with a lot of places available in this title, it can be difficult for Farlight 84 players to choose where to go to increase their odds of winning. This article discusses the five best spots to land in and win more matches.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Launch Site and four other great Farlight 84 spots to land in

5) Feteville

Feteville is one of the best places to land in Farlight 84 for players who prefer to play passively. This location offers a high density of buildings situated nearby, making it easy for gamers to quickly move from one cover to another. Moreover, buildings will ensure players don't have a hard time acquiring weapons like the M4 and Invader to wreak havoc on their opponents in gunfights.

Gamers can use windows and doors to shoot enemies to rack up kills and enhance their skills. However, the location is often far from the usual airplane path, and players must have good gliding skills to reach the location.

4) Tinman Industrial Area

Tinman Industrial Area is a good landing spot in squad and duo modes. This location has lots of warehouses where players can equip decent weapons to battle their opponents. Since this is not a small area and has an open road, players will be able to easily spot enemies from long-range and attack them.

Gamers must try to land here before others to quickly get their hands on guns and eliminate them. They can also devise various tactics to flank their opponents and use utilities like grenades to flush them out from behind cover. Additionally, players can use lots of vehicles that spawn in roadside areas to reach safe zones or move out to other locations to get better loot.

3) Launch Site

Launch Site is a popular landing spot for players who prefer aggressive gameplay. This place is located in the map's middle and attracts lots of gamers because it contains get high-quality loot. With a good set of strategies and a rushing playstyle, players can easily conquer the area.

One can quickly pick their favorite weapons, like assault rifles or shotguns, and start rushing their rivals to quickly clear out Launch Site and win the match. Gamers can find various covers to get the TPP advantage and initiate surprise attacks on their enemies in Farlight 84.

2) The Sanctuary Tower

In Farlight 84, Sanctuary Tower doesn't have a lot of buildings for players to use for cover, rather it has a big tower-like structure where gamers can get sufficient loot. Moreover, they can quickly get their desired weapons, armor, and utilities to take on their opponents in close-quarter gunfights. One can also use vehicles from around the location to get into the safe zone with their teammates.

1) Factory

The factory is one of the best landing spots in Farlight 84 ideal for showcasing tactical gameplay. It is situated on the map's southern side and offers high-quality loot as well as lots of buildings, from which enemy movement can be monitored.

Gamers can also climb onto the roofs of different buildings to gain a high-ground advantage and eliminate opponents more easily. However, this is also a hot-drop location, and players must come up with good strategies to counter a large number of enemies landing with them.

