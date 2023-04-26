5 tips to win more matches in Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is a brand new Battle Royale game that was launched on April 24, 2023, and boasts a wide range of features. Jumping into this experience can be a challenging task due to this title's wide variety of gameplay elements. If this is the case, then winning games can be difficult. Moreover, having a decent understanding of what to do on the battlefield can yield better results.

That is why this guide will provide some tips to help gamers get better at Farlight 84. By heeding these suggestions, one can easily improve their skills and have an edge over their opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top tips to win more Farlight 84 matches

1) Choose the right gun

The game has a huge collection of weapons, each of which has its own pros and cons. Thus, choosing a gun that suits your playstyle but is also a practical option with regard to the range it's being used in will increase your chances of getting more kills.

In short-quarters combat, shotguns are the best to use because they can deal the highest damage in such fights. Players can choose the Hound, which deals the most single-shot damage.

For mid-range battles, one can pick Assault rifles, such as the AK77 and M4. These are ideal for spraying and mid-range gunfights. Lastly, sniper rifles like BAR 95 and Steller Wind are the perfect choices for long-range headshots.

2) Use the best character

Maggie character (Image via HDQwalls)

Farlight 84 has a wide range of characters, each of whom has their special abilities that can be advantageous while playing the game. Thus, it is crucial to use the best entity that can help players win more matches for their squad. Here are the top characters that can dominate the game:

Maggie: She has special abilities that can be extremely helpful to reset cooldowns related to the backpack and will help players to reach higher ground during battles.

Phantom: This character has special Optic camo skills that can help the squad hide from enemies for a short period of time.

This character has special Optic camo skills that can help the squad hide from enemies for a short period of time. Syfer: She has a very distinct skill that allows the players to dismantle foes' shields and disable their jetpacks.

3) Adjust controls and settings

It is very important in Farlight 84 to use proper control and sensitivity settings. This can help players score more kills and have an edge over enemies. Gamers should use four-finger layouts. This will help them increase their reflexes and reduce recoil while using guns.

Apart from that, there are three types of settings that players should adjust according to their gameplay style: Camera Sensitivity, Gyroscope Sensitivity, and Firing Sensitivity.

4) Improve your movement

When playing Farlight 84, it is crucial to keep moving. The worst thing a player can do while playing Battle Royale games is stay stationary. One should utilize abilities such as jumping, running, crouching, and using a jetpack to confuse enemies when they are attacking them.

Players should employ a jetpack to take down their opponents while going up in the sky. Lastly, it is vital to keep moving while playing because gamers can become easy targets for their foes if they stay immobile.

5) Practice on Training Ground

Just like other Battle Royale games such as PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Farlight 84 players also require training to become pros and win more matches for their squads. The best place to practice is to access the Training Ground, where you can use any weapon or gadget.

Gamers can test all equipment here and improve their gameplay. Thus, to become a good player and win plenty of matches for your squad, make sure to practice the fundamentals skills on the Training Ground.

