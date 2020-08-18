Fall Guys Server Down: Expected releases over coming weeks

The amount of traction that Fall Guys Ultimate Knockdown has managed to garner within a matter of weeks is mind-boggling. The game has already sold over 2 million copies on PC and PS4 till now.

A few days ago, we talked about Falls Guys' first update, which added a mini-game called 'Jump Showdown' and fixed quite a few bugs that Fall Guys players had reported in recent days.

Fall Guys servers are down again, and quite a few new items are expected to release over the coming days.

Fall Guys Server down: What to expect in the next update?

The Fall Guys server owl, the official page for all server updates, posted the following a few hours ago.

HOOT! We're going to have a short maintenance window at about 10:00AM BST. We'll be back online as quick as we can! #beeftweaks — Fall Guys Server Owl (@FallGuysOwl) August 18, 2020

As it turns out, some new items are expected to release, although the current update appears to be only for the Fall Guys server maintenance.

However, The Hypex Fall Guys Twitter account has posted multiple leaks regarding the content that can release in the coming weeks. First and foremost, we have the T-Rex outfit, which is supposed to launch on the 19th of August.

Featured Shop Leak! (August 19th) pic.twitter.com/LHWpfSG9oS — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 13, 2020

Secondly, we have the Parakeet outfits that are expected to be exclusive for PS4 users, for the time being. They will be available for a total of 5 crowns. The Applause emote, which is going to be available for PC users as well, can be bought for a cost of 5000 kudos.

Advertisement

These items are supposed to hit the shop on the 22nd of August.

Featured Shop Leak! (August 22nd)



PC & PS4 (PC will have a skin too, not added to the files yet) pic.twitter.com/rEiDHNMWJ5 — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 13, 2020

Moreover, there are quite a few other costumes and emotes that are expected to release over the last week of August. You can see Hypex's post regarding the same below. As you can see, four different types of outfits, along with a 'Z-Snap' emote, are speculated to release.

More Shop Leaks, from August 25th to August 31st! pic.twitter.com/WFCVZAqXeI — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 13, 2020

Finally, certain collab outfits are also expected to hit the game on the 3rd of September. This includes the 'My Friend Pedro' outfit, along with the 'Chell' outfit.

Collab skins featured shop leaks!



Portal: September 3rd

My friend Pedro: September 6th pic.twitter.com/GDHQRscCUc — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 13, 2020

However, all of these are not yet confirmed and might see a change in the schedule over the next few days. However, as you can see, there are many new outfits and features that Fall Guys players can look forward to over the coming weeks.

Fall Guys Server down: When will the game be back up?

As it turns out, Fall Guys servers are up and running again, as confirmed by the Fall Guys Server owl.