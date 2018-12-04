Fallout 76: Bug Fixes, Balance Changes And More With The Latest Patch

Have the latest patch notes fixed the many issues Fallout 76 had?

Bethesda has released patch 1.0.2.0 for Fallout 76 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. On consoles, the patch size is about 3 GB and the PC update is only 36 MB. With the game being buggy and disastrous in the start, Bethesda seems to be patching up many issues and tuning the game.

Here are the updates Fallout 76 has received:

GENERAL

Performance: PC framerates have no caps and will not increase movement speed.

PC framerates have no caps and will not increase movement speed. Stability: Game client and servers have received additional stability improvements.

C.A.M.P., CRAFTING, AND WORKSHOPS

Stash: Maximum stash storage has been increased by 50%, to 600 pounds.

BALANCE

Enemies: XP rewards for killing high-level creatures have been reduced.

XP rewards for killing high-level creatures have been reduced. Bosses: Fixed an issue affecting instanced Boss loot. Players should now correctly receive 2-4 items per boss, depending on the creature’s difficulty and level.

Fixed an issue affecting instanced Boss loot. Players should now correctly receive 2-4 items per boss, depending on the creature’s difficulty and level. Weapons: Automatic weapon damage has been increased by approximately 20% across the board.

PVP

Weapon Effects: Hitting another player with a Cryolator now applies a Chilled, Frosted, or Frozen status based on how many times they are hit. The duration of movement speed reductions applied by these effects has been significantly decreased.

Bug Fixes and Balance Changes

There have been several bug fixes across all consoles. If players are AFK, they will now be disconnected from a game world after 10 minutes of inactivity and will be prompted with a timer 1 minute before being kicked.

Players can also no longer continuously disarm the same grenade trap. Quest objective notifications will no longer appear for inactive Quests immediately upon connecting to a world.

These are just some of the changes the patch has fixed. You can see what other players think about the patch notes and how gameplay has been affected on communities such as the Fallout 76 one on Reddit.

