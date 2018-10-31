Fallout 76: Minimum and recommended system requirements for PC

Fallout 76 releases on 14th November this year

Fallout 76 is undoubtedly going to have a very complex landscape that will put a lot of pressure on your Graphics card as well as on your system.

The Landscape of Fallout 76 has been destroyed by a nuclear warfare and signs of the destruction is still laying all around you. But the survivors can make anything out of the left-over lying around.

The online and open world of Fallout 76 will be full of complex junks, devices, heaps of machines and that requires a lot of rendering, shading, and lighting. This will put a huge pressure on your graphics card.

The endgame of Fallout 76 includes some nuclear blasts where you can blow other players out and cause a massive destruction. If we know anything about huge blasts and massive destructions in-game then we all know they can cause a huge FPS drop and stutter a lot on computers that have entry-level specifications or an old system.

Here we will list down the Minimum System Requirements for Fallout 76:

Bethesda has provided the minimum specs for Fallout76 and they are not very similar to what you need to play Fallout 4.

Fallout 76 Minimum Specifications:

· CPU: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

· Memory: 8GB

· OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

· Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

· Storage: 60GB of free disk space

The only thing that needs a mention here is that Fallout 76 demanding an i7 processor. The i5 was fine with Fallout 4 but that will not help you out this time. The GPU requirement is pretty natural considering the graphics of the game.

Here is a list of the Recommended System Requirements for Fallout 76:

The recommended system requirement is for the players that want to experience Fallout 76 at it’s best. The CPU part stays fairly same, all you need to do is upgrade your Graphics card a little more.

Fallout 76 Recommended Specifications:

· CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

· Memory: 8GB

· OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

· Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB / AMD R9 290X 4GB

· Storage: 60GB of free disk space

The only difference between the minimum and recommended specs is the graphics card. The minimum requirements already demand what the game needs.

The recommended requirements only demand a better graphics card so players can experience the visual as they intended with ultra-settings.