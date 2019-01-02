Fallout 76 News: Bethesda Reveals New Content For Early 2019

In its latest Inside the Vault Blog post, Bethesda recently listed out all the things you can expect from the game in early 2019.

The new January patch will fix up more issues of the game after player feedback which includes Player Vending, more bug fixes etc.

When it comes to new content, the game will have more weekly events, new vaults to explore, a new PvP mode and much more though we do not have concrete information about these new contents as of now.

We will be sure to put out the updates as soon as we get any, Also the official patch notes will be coming soon so stay tuned.

According to the Blog post,

Later this month, we are providing resolutions by way of new patches for Fallout 76. Like our December 11 update, we will have a big update that will address many of the issues you’ve been providing feedback on. Full patch notes will follow soon.

We’re also building an incredible list of future updates that we can’t wait to share, including new quests, weekly in-game events, new Vaults opening, a new PvP mode, Player Vending and much more.

Fallout 76 has been out for about 2 months now and even though fans have been outraged by its initial state, the game has been selling really well. In fact, it was one of the best selling game of November in the UK with it only behind the big titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call Of Duty Black Ops 4.

In the USA however, according to NPD Group's report for the US, Fallout 76 was the fourth best selling game of November, lagging behind Battlefield V and the usual Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call Of Duty Black Ops 4.

