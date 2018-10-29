Fallout76: New Live action summarizes the entire game

Bethesda/BethesdaGameStudios

Bethesda hypes Fallout76 as they unveil a brand new live-action trailer during a

'Saints VS Viking game" last night. What else place to premiere a trailer for a game other than a sports match right? Fortunately for the folks who don't watch American football, Bethesda's Twitter account posted a video of the same today morning.

Just like other Bethesda games lately, Fallout76's live-action trailer doesn't disappoint with a cheerful country song being played in the background called

"Beach Boys-Wouldn't it be nice."

Haven't heard about them? Me neither.

Coming back to the trailer it pretty much seems like a launch trailer of a sort which by the looks summarize the entirety of the game.

It covers some of the features, locations and events the game will have.

Starting off with a young woman merrily shooting off robots and raiders, to a group of four friends/strangers exploring the so-called- "Cranberry Bog", one of the six main areas of the game to shift towards two people in power armours shooting down a horde of enemies, to a guy inviting a friend over to his settlement at the dead of the night as a Death Claw creeps up and burns itself by the campfire, (That was actually funny.) to a batch of two gearing up for a PVP shootout and finally ending up with a fiery yet beautiful scene with a group of people standing together as a Nuclear explosion takes place in the background and a huge Scorched beast rises up.

She seems pretty happy, right? (Bethesda/BethesdaGameStudios)

To be honest, Bethesda has actually been killing it with its recent reveals of live trailers such as of Rage 2 which I ended up watching on repeat for a couple of hours as I couldn't get the song out of my head.

Anyways this live action trailer for Fallout76 have me even more hyped towards the game and I can't wait for its 14th November release date. (Still, a long way to go)

Meanwhile, the Xbox one BETA continues and preload for PC and PS4 users have begun and the BETA for the same will begin on 30th November.