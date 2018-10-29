×
Fallout76: New Live action summarizes the entire game

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    29 Oct 2018, 20:38 IST

Bethesda/BethesdaGameStudios
Bethesda/BethesdaGameStudios

Bethesda hypes Fallout76 as they unveil a brand new live-action trailer during a

'Saints VS Viking game" last night. What else place to premiere a trailer for a game other than a sports match right? Fortunately for the folks who don't watch American football, Bethesda's Twitter account posted a video of the same today morning.

Just like other Bethesda games lately, Fallout76's live-action trailer doesn't disappoint with a cheerful country song being played in the background called

"Beach Boys-Wouldn't it be nice."

Haven't heard about them? Me neither.

Coming back to the trailer it pretty much seems like a launch trailer of a sort which by the looks summarize the entirety of the game.

It covers some of the features, locations and events the game will have.

Starting off with a young woman merrily shooting off robots and raiders, to a group of four friends/strangers exploring the so-called- "Cranberry Bog", one of the six main areas of the game to shift towards two people in power armours shooting down a horde of enemies, to a guy inviting a friend over to his settlement at the dead of the night as a Death Claw creeps up and burns itself by the campfire, (That was actually funny.) to a batch of two gearing up for a PVP shootout and finally ending up with a fiery yet beautiful scene with a group of people standing together as a Nuclear explosion takes place in the background and a huge Scorched beast rises up.

She seems pretty happy, right? (Bethesda/BethesdaGameStudios)
She seems pretty happy, right? (Bethesda/BethesdaGameStudios)

To be honest, Bethesda has actually been killing it with its recent reveals of live trailers such as of Rage 2 which I ended up watching on repeat for a couple of hours as I couldn't get the song out of my head.

Anyways this live action trailer for Fallout76 have me even more hyped towards the game and I can't wait for its 14th November release date. (Still, a long way to go)

Meanwhile, the Xbox one BETA continues and preload for PC and PS4 users have begun and the BETA for the same will begin on 30th November.

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
