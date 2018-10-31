Fallout 76 News: Beta Time extended

Fallout 76 is a game riddled with bugs and glitches and all those issues that a game shouldn't be known for, but here it is and well, to be honest, there's no such thing as a bad marketing right?

PC users were eagerly waiting to get their hands on the upcoming BETA which they have waited quite a long time for, longer than the one XBOX users had to wait for but to their disappointment, a game breaking bug lengthened their long time wait.

You see, at the 11th hour before the BETA could start, a very strange bug occurred in the launching client of the game where the users had to reinstall the entire 50 GB data if they clicked on any of the button.

Sounds pretty horrific right?

Bethesda was certainly aware of this issue and their Twitter accounts were working in full force to make people aware not to click on any button before the progress bar for the BETA download is finished.

Unfortunately for the people amidst this controversy , BethesdaNet forums are down as well, and the company is suggesting that they stick to Fallout 76's Reddit channel to convey their issues.

The investigation to the issue with PC B.E.T.A. downloads is still ongoing. We appreciate your patience while we continue to look into it. https://t.co/RFpbtuVs5Q — Fallout (@Fallout) October 31, 2018

Since the BETA runs for a limited time everyday and for today the timing was from 7 pm-11 pm ET, it wouldn't have made a difference if you had re-downloaded the entire game data after this time slot.

Thankfully, to make up for all the chaos that occurred today, Bethesda twitted that BETA will be extended for everyone on Thursday, November 1, from 2 pm to 11 pm ET.

We know some users have been forced to redownload the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. and not everyone will be able to enjoy the game tonight. To make good, we’ll be extending the B.E.T.A. for everyone on Thursday, November 1, 2pm to 11pm ET.



Thanks for your patience. #ExtendtheBeta — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 31, 2018

Well all's well that ends well, right?

Still, even though Bethesda has consistently been saying that their game would be having a spectacular amount of bugs, this was something even they not expecting.

Here's praying that every one of these little issues is fixed before launch (which I'm pretty hopeful about).

Share your thoughts in the comments section.