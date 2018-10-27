Fallout76 news: New features you probably didn't know about

Fallout76 is on roll lately with the public beta going on as of now, stealing the spotlight away from Red Dead Redemption 2 as we gear up for the big release of November 14th.

Let's look at some of the new features which I saw in the beta gameplay.

#1 Loot is customised to your current level

Well, to be honest, this is kind of disappointing.

This actually means that even if you defeat a very high-level enemy in the game by wasting all your precious ammo thinking that the big reward would be worth it, well you're wrong because that ain't gonna happen, the loot you get will be of your level or near it.

That definitely closes the door for fun challenging encounters because the reward won't be good enough.

#2 Weapons have a condition level

We knew from the beginning that Fallout76 is a survival Role-playing game but this new feature is actually a very welcoming change in the wasteland.

Now every weapon you find in the world will have a condition level assigned to it, meaning you will have to repair it on the weapon workbench and manage it accordingly.

It actually creates a sense of realism in the game since any weapon you find may or may not be in perfect condition.

It's not really a new feature overall for the genre but seeing it in a Fallout game makes it so much better.

#3 You can prioritise and arrange items in your pip boy

No more will you have to search from all the way up to down for a particular holotape you wanted to listen again. Especially the ones involved in the main storyline will appear at the start so that you won't have to scroll through everything every damn time.

#4 Your character can catch a disease

Previous Fallout games had radiation damage effects but this one in addition to that will have something called diseases which could be acquired from a specific type of enemies in the game.