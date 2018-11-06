Fallout76 News: New update available before the final BETA sessions, Here's what has changed.

Bethesda

Fallout76 BETA is entering it's final phases as Bethesda revealed on November 4th the schedule of last two days of BETA.

Apparently, they also released a huge 30GB patch before the upcoming BETA session to fix some of the issues regarding the game.

Don't expect some major changes, though I'll list down some of them which seemed important to me.

I'll leave the link to the actual patch notes regarding all the details down below just in case.

#1 Login Issues(PC)

Okay, this one is a vital issue since many people were complaining about the disastrous game breaking bug which accidentally deleted 50GB of their game data.

It's good to see that Bethesda fixed this before the next BETA session.

#2 General Stability and Performance Issues

This has been a major problem, especially on the consoles with frame rate drops every now and then also overall performance of the game.

I doubt this issue has been completely fixed but its good that Bethesda actually made this their priority.

#3 Event Quests

So unlike before, the time required to restart a previously completed Event Quest has been increased from 45 minutes to 1 hour and 12 minutes.

I wonder why they specifically chose 12 minutes. Any guesses?

#4 Quests Bugs

So according to the patch note, launching a nuke will result in the completion of the quest called "I am Become Death" for all teammates.

#5 Map Markers

Map markers no longer disappear when attempting to respawn after dying while overencumbered and possessing no Caps.

#6 Voice Chat

Selecting "Play with Team" from the main menu no longer causes voice chat to stop functioning for non-leader teammates

#7 Graphics(XBOX)

I didn't know this was an issue but since they claim it.

It actually fixes an issue causing the game world to look darker than it was intended to.

These are some of the major issues I thought everyone should know, for the complete patch note details, Click here.

