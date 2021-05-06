Fam Clasher's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Mehul Saroj, popularly known as Fam Clashers, is an up-and-coming YouTuber who mostly creates videos related to Free Fire. He is currently a content creator for Overhaul Esports.

Fam Clashers has 224k subscribers on his YouTube channel, with 21k of them coming in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs JIGS in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers’ lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has played 7470 squad games and has 1190 victories, making his win rate 15.93%. He bagged 16492 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.63 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1464 duo matches and has triumphed in 158 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.79%. He has 2947 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Fam Clashers has played 1826 solo games and has won on 132 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.22%. He racked up 3677 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.17 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers’ ranked stats

Fam Clashers has played 415 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 91 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.92%. With a K/D ratio of 2.66, he has 863 frags in these matches.

The YouTuber has also played 5 ranked duo games and has 2 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 40.00%. He has 16 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.33 in this mode.

Fam Clashers has played 1 ranked solo game and has a single kill to his name. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Fam Clashers’ YouTube channel

Fam Clashers' YouTube journey began in April 2020. He currently has 134 videos and 18.22 million combined views on his channel.

Click here to visit Fam Clashers’ YouTube channel.

Fam Clashers’ social media handles

Here are the links to Fam Clashers' social media profiles:

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Fam Clashers also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

Also read: Obit Official’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more