The Last of Us voice actor Troy Baker faces backlash from fans for NFT endorsement

Troy Baker's fans are less than impressed with him after he announced his partnership with an NFT company on Twitter.

What’ll it be? I’m partnering with @VoiceverseNFT to explore ways where together we might bring new tools to new creators to make new things, and allow everyone a chance to own & invest in the IP’s they create.We all have a story to tell.You can hate.Or you can create.What’ll it be? I’m partnering with @VoiceverseNFT to explore ways where together we might bring new tools to new creators to make new things, and allow everyone a chance to own & invest in the IP’s they create. We all have a story to tell. You can hate.Or you can create.What’ll it be? https://t.co/cfDGi4q0AZ

The famed voice actor, who is known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us, revealed that he will partner with Voiceverse, a company that develops AI-powered voice NFTs. These text-to-speech voices are developed with the purpose of being used to create projects that require a voiceover without a voice actor.

Fans react to Troy Baker's recent controversial NFT endorsement

The announcement was met with severe backlash from fans and the gaming community. His announcement tweet is a clear testament to the fact that he was expecting some hate.

The “You can Hate. Or you can create. Which will it be?,” line suggests he knew he was in for a rough time and fans were quick to show their disgust.

Ryan Brown 🎮 @Toadsanime @TroyBakerVA @VoiceverseNFT It's gonna be hate on this one man, and there's just so much to hate about it - including that you're supporting AI voice acting tech that aims to completely wipe out the careers of many of your peers. And then, you know, all the usual unnecessary NFT bollocks. @TroyBakerVA @VoiceverseNFT It's gonna be hate on this one man, and there's just so much to hate about it - including that you're supporting AI voice acting tech that aims to completely wipe out the careers of many of your peers. And then, you know, all the usual unnecessary NFT bollocks.

Mitch Dyer @MitchyD



What’ll it be? I’m partnering with @VoiceverseNFT to explore ways where together we might bring new tools to new creators to make new things, and allow everyone a chance to own & invest in the IP’s they create.We all have a story to tell.You can hate.Or you can create.What’ll it be? I’m partnering with @VoiceverseNFT to explore ways where together we might bring new tools to new creators to make new things, and allow everyone a chance to own & invest in the IP’s they create. We all have a story to tell. You can hate.Or you can create.What’ll it be? https://t.co/cfDGi4q0AZ lmao every NFT grifter is instantly hostile and condescending to deflect from valid criticismthey also ALWAYS use false-promise vocabulary like "explore" and "might" and "a chance" which says absolutely everything you need to know twitter.com/TroyBakerVA/st… lmao every NFT grifter is instantly hostile and condescending to deflect from valid criticismthey also ALWAYS use false-promise vocabulary like "explore" and "might" and "a chance" which says absolutely everything you need to know twitter.com/TroyBakerVA/st…

Ant @antsstyle Into the NFT artist block list goes Troy Baker. What a shame. Into the NFT artist block list goes Troy Baker. What a shame.

And... the memes promptly flew in.

Darren McCarthy @TheDazeel Troy Baker when an NFT AI replaces him in a few years. Troy Baker when an NFT AI replaces him in a few years. https://t.co/2gqBXH5oUb

Anyone that follows gaming could have seen this coming from a mile away, though. In the recent past, every company that has worked on NFTs or blockchain technology within gaming has been soaked with negative feedback.

The blacklash to Baker's announcement included a variety of issues being brought up, most notably those about how NFTs affect artists, actors, and the creativity of the gaming industry as a whole.

Others drew attention to the environmental influence of NFTs, and their hand in possible fraud and tax evasion.

Troy Baker apologises to fans and community for his NFT tweet

Shortly after his NFT announcement, The Last Of Us voice actor apologized for his earlier tweets, stating that the "hate/create" part might have been "a bit antagonistic." He asked fans on social media to forgive him while saying that they gave him "a lot to think about."

Troy Baker @TroyBakerVA I always want to be a part of the conversation, even if sometimes that finds me in the midst of a loud one. Appreciate y’all sharing your thoughts and giving me a lot to think about. I’m just a storyteller out here trying to tell my story to whomever will hear and… I always want to be a part of the conversation, even if sometimes that finds me in the midst of a loud one. Appreciate y’all sharing your thoughts and giving me a lot to think about. I’m just a storyteller out here trying to tell my story to whomever will hear and…

Troy Baker @TroyBakerVA hoping I can help others do the same. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I’m grateful there are those who are passionate about their stance & not only feel safe to express that but also have the means to do so.



The “hate/create” part might have been a bit antagonistic… hoping I can help others do the same. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I’m grateful there are those who are passionate about their stance & not only feel safe to express that but also have the means to do so. The “hate/create” part might have been a bit antagonistic…

Though the debate around NFTs, blockchain technology and its adoption in gaming has been widely spoken about in recent years - the conversations swing both ways. While some of the projects have received enormous backlash, and prominent streamers like Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker continue to voice their distrust of the digital asset, there are also those who truly believe in the adoption of crypto technology and the importance of decentralization in gaming.

So, is there a win-win here? Time will tell.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider