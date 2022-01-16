The Last of Us voice actor Troy Baker faces backlash from fans for NFT endorsement

Troy Baker's fans are less than impressed with him after he announced his partnership with an NFT company on Twitter.
The famed voice actor, who is known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us, revealed that he will partner with Voiceverse, a company that develops AI-powered voice NFTs. These text-to-speech voices are developed with the purpose of being used to create projects that require a voiceover without a voice actor.
Fans react to Troy Baker's recent controversial NFT endorsement
The announcement was met with severe backlash from fans and the gaming community. His announcement tweet is a clear testament to the fact that he was expecting some hate.
The “You can Hate. Or you can create. Which will it be?,” line suggests he knew he was in for a rough time and fans were quick to show their disgust.
And... the memes promptly flew in.
Anyone that follows gaming could have seen this coming from a mile away, though. In the recent past, every company that has worked on NFTs or blockchain technology within gaming has been soaked with negative feedback.
The blacklash to Baker's announcement included a variety of issues being brought up, most notably those about how NFTs affect artists, actors, and the creativity of the gaming industry as a whole.
Others drew attention to the environmental influence of NFTs, and their hand in possible fraud and tax evasion.
Troy Baker apologises to fans and community for his NFT tweet
Shortly after his NFT announcement, The Last Of Us voice actor apologized for his earlier tweets, stating that the "hate/create" part might have been "a bit antagonistic." He asked fans on social media to forgive him while saying that they gave him "a lot to think about."
Though the debate around NFTs, blockchain technology and its adoption in gaming has been widely spoken about in recent years - the conversations swing both ways. While some of the projects have received enormous backlash, and prominent streamers like Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker continue to voice their distrust of the digital asset, there are also those who truly believe in the adoption of crypto technology and the importance of decentralization in gaming.
So, is there a win-win here? Time will tell.