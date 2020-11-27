Fans react as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teases his own Fortnite skin

Fans of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently had a meltdown on social media after the 48-year old superstar appeared to hint at an upcoming Fortnite skin.
The entire incident stemmed from his recent interaction with Twitter user Brandon Davis, who tweeted an image of The Rock-inspired giant float, which was created for the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade.
Featuring his iconic Black turtleneck and gold chain look, Brandon Davis claimed that the float resembled a Fortnite skin of The Rock.
However, the real highlight of his tweet came in the form of a reply from none other than The Rock himself, who said:
Stating that he was already one step ahead of them, The Rock seemed to be cheekily hinting at a potential Fortnite skin of his own.
Moreover, what further fueled rumors of a Rock skin that seems like a massive coincidental stretch, is Epic Games' Creative Director Donald Mustard's recent tweet, where he posted images of multiple "rocks":
As unlikely as it may seem, fans had a field day reacting to this development, as they enthusiastically responded to the idea of a Rock skin in Fortnite.
The Rock x Fortnite
Considering the number of elaborate collaborative crossovers Epic Games has had in the past few months, the idea of a Rock skin is definitely possible.
From being a former WWE superstar to one of the most bankable Hollywood actors today, The Rock boasts of a massive fan following across the globe.
Over the past couple of years, we've seen the likes of Star Wars, Stranger Things, and Marvel all getting represented in the world of Fortnite, which makes the idea of an inspirational pop-culture figure like The Rock an ideal candidate for a Fortnite skin.
Check out some of the reactions from excited fans online as they tried to make sense of The Rock's recent Fortnite-themed cryptic tweet:
While nothing is confirmed as of now, and as far-fetched as it may seem, fans can't seem to get enough of the rumors as they continue to gush over the possibility of The Rock Fortnite skin.
Published 27 Nov 2020, 19:35 IST