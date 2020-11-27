Fans react as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teases his own Fortnite skin

Fans of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently had a meltdown on social media after the 48-year old superstar appeared to hint at an upcoming Fortnite skin.

The entire incident stemmed from his recent interaction with Twitter user Brandon Davis, who tweeted an image of The Rock-inspired giant float, which was created for the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade.

Why does @TheRock float look like a #Fortnite skin of The Rock? pic.twitter.com/EJGfqI2Umz — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2020

Featuring his iconic Black turtleneck and gold chain look, Brandon Davis claimed that the float resembled a Fortnite skin of The Rock.

However, the real highlight of his tweet came in the form of a reply from none other than The Rock himself, who said:

Way ahead of you, BD 😉

Great minds 🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 26, 2020

Stating that he was already one step ahead of them, The Rock seemed to be cheekily hinting at a potential Fortnite skin of his own.

Moreover, what further fueled rumors of a Rock skin that seems like a massive coincidental stretch, is Epic Games' Creative Director Donald Mustard's recent tweet, where he posted images of multiple "rocks":

As unlikely as it may seem, fans had a field day reacting to this development, as they enthusiastically responded to the idea of a Rock skin in Fortnite.

Advertisement

Uh did the Rock just tease he's getting a Fortnite skin lol pic.twitter.com/hRpadIypiy — Happy Power (@HappyPower) November 27, 2020

The Rock x Fortnite

Considering the number of elaborate collaborative crossovers Epic Games has had in the past few months, the idea of a Rock skin is definitely possible.

From being a former WWE superstar to one of the most bankable Hollywood actors today, The Rock boasts of a massive fan following across the globe.

Over the past couple of years, we've seen the likes of Star Wars, Stranger Things, and Marvel all getting represented in the world of Fortnite, which makes the idea of an inspirational pop-culture figure like The Rock an ideal candidate for a Fortnite skin.

Check out some of the reactions from excited fans online as they tried to make sense of The Rock's recent Fortnite-themed cryptic tweet:

The description better be “Can you smell what the rock is cooking” — TheOnlyBaconator (@OfficialBacon37) November 27, 2020

If there is a @TheRock skin in Fortnite I’m definitely getting it — Arrow_WaterishTiger41 (@JoshFortnite8) November 27, 2020

I thought he looked like a @FortniteGame character at first, please make this happen — billy (@billy07930167) November 27, 2020

Advertisement

The Rock teasing he’ll be in Fortnite!

I’ve said it before but please give me a WWE season where they add The Rock, Cena, Becky, Charlotte, Sasha and Roman. https://t.co/lbfzY79qqR — Nick (@DakotasStorm) November 27, 2020

Bruh the rock in Fortnite this is gonna be epic https://t.co/DpYfDs7Vit — aly (@Arcanoth) November 27, 2020

Dwayne the rock Johnson in Fortnite



Who would have thought — Red Simps Zero Two (@ZeroTwosHusband) November 27, 2020

Dwane ‘The Rock’ Johnson may have Just Teased that he might be Getting his own Fortnite Skin in the Near Future. pic.twitter.com/IBdmxkRsWj — InsideBattleBus (@InsideBattleBus) November 27, 2020

OK but i’d buy this skin in a heartbeat. And you know you would too. Are you listening @FortniteGame? — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

@FortniteGame this needs to happen — Maks (@MaxxyWaxxy) November 27, 2020

While nothing is confirmed as of now, and as far-fetched as it may seem, fans can't seem to get enough of the rumors as they continue to gush over the possibility of The Rock Fortnite skin.