Bella Poarch joining 100 Thieves rumors circulate after her cryptic Twitter exchange with Valkyrae

TikTok star Bella Poarch was recently rumored to be joining 100 Thieves after sharing a cryptic Twitter exchange with streamer Valkyrae. A previous rumor about Poarch joining 100 Thieves spread in 2020 when she was spotted wearing their hoodie in a couple of TikToks.

The current rumors have been fueled further by Valkyrae's recent announcement of being a co-owner of 100 Thieves and an ambassador for opportunities for women in gaming at AT&T.

Valkyrae recently replied to a tweet by Poarch, which set the rumor mills churning.

Bella Poarch rumored to join 100Thieves after tweets with Valkyrae go viral

hi bb — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 8, 2021

A simple Twitter exchange between the two has sent fans into a tizzy. The rumors were grounded in Valkyrae's recent 100 Thieves co-ownership announcement mere hours before the two tweeted at each other.

Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!



Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..



I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! pic.twitter.com/hb5uxI8rea — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 7, 2021

100Thieves wants more creators 👀 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 8, 2021

As a newly designated co-owner, Valkyrae may have greater influence over new content creator signings to 100 Thieves. Poarch could be a prime candidate to join the esports organization.

Poarch's popularity went through the roof after gaining fame overnight for her "M to the B" TikTok. She now boasts over 40 million followers across her social media handles.

Here are some reactions to the rumors on Twitter:

Or Bella poarch seeing as she’s visited the compound a few times and is fucking huge — Anton Verheyen (@wonton_manton) April 8, 2021

saw bella in a 100 thieves hoodie once.. this makes sense now — ownage (@FPSOwnage) April 8, 2021

Interesting crossover — 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐥 ☀️🌧🌱🍞💜 (@mishelbutl) April 8, 2021

OKAY OKAY, I'M CALM!!! Bella and Rae? 😭 — Nigel Gonzales (@TheNigelG) April 8, 2021

we know that you know that we know the secret that you know rae — elryworn ☀ (@raeblep) April 8, 2021

Rachel. We KNOW. Might as well just say it already... — Andre (@Amigops4ever) April 8, 2021

Occasionally spotted posting gaming content, Bella Poarch being signed to 100 Thieves may see her take a much more active role in video game content creation. She might participate in more collaborations with Valkyrae and other female content creators from now.

While the Twitter exchange has left fans speculating about the implications, no official announcement regarding the move has been made as of yet.

