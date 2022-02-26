Fans of Steam Deck should look out for these games and accessories

Congratulations are in order for players who have gotten their hands on the Steam Deck, as they are the first-wave owners of the newest console. Due to supply issues, people who ordered their consoles a mere hour or two after the preorders went live received the devices months later.
Despite the Steam Deck looking like a handheld console, it is a PC in essence. A whole range of accessories can be used to enhance the experience of the player. This means that headsets, monitors and gaming headsets can be used to expand the deck, which is unlike any other handheld console in history.
This guide will help players get the most out of their Steam Deck in terms of accessories.
Best gaming deals to look out for in the Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is capable of playing almost everything that the Steam store has to offer, especially after installing Windows on the device.
As the phrase 'perfect for the Switch' has gained popularity, there will also be certain games that will be suited for the Steam Deck. A few examples of the same are listed below:
- Ghostwire Tokyo: Deluxe Edition - £53.94 from Green Man Gaming
- Civilisation VI: Platinum Edition - £10.56 from Green Man Gaming
- Elden Ring - £41.99 from Green Man Gaming
- Bioshock Infinite - £4.25 from Green Man Gaming
- OlliOlli World - £20.99 from Green Man Gaming
- Crusader Kings 3 - £20.46 from Green Man Gaming
- Borderlands 3 - £11.25 from Green Man Gaming
- Life is Strange 2 - £10.40 from Green Man Gaming
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - £32.49 from Green Man Gaming
- Slay the Spire - £6.24 from Green Man Gaming
- No Man's Sky - £20 from Green Man Gaming
SD cards
The base model of the Steam Deck comes with a 64 GB eMMC storage while the top-end model comes with 512GB storage. However, players will probably need to upgrade their storage because PC games (especially AAA titles) are only getting bigger when it comes to storage space.
These are some of the best deals on SD cards:
United Kingdom
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - 64GB - £9.99 from Currys
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - 128GB - £15.99 from Amazon
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - 256GB - £29.99 from Amazon
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - 512GB - £67.99 from Amazon
United States
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - 64GB - $11.68 from Amazon
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - 128GB - $17.39 from Amazon
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - 256GB - $29.49 from Amazon
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - 512GB - $58.30 from Amazon
Gaming Headsets
One of the most important parts of a gaming setup is the headset that a player uses. It is essential to communicate with teammates in games such as Rainbow Six or Apex Legends, and also makes the gameplay experience more immersive.
The gaming headsets listed below will undoubtedly enhance the Steam Deck:
United Kingdom
- Logitech G332 wired gaming headset - £25.99 from Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 wired gaming headset - £34.99 from Amazon
- Razer Kraken wired gaming headset - £46.99 from Amazon
- Corsair Void Elite wireless headset - £84.99 from Amazon
United States
- Logitech G432 wired gaming headset - $39.99 from Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset - $69 from Amazon
- Corsair Void Elite wireless headset - $79.99 from Amazon
- Razer Kraken X wired gaming headset - $29.99 from Amazon
Monitors
The Steam Deck can connect to monitors or TVs with an HDMI cable, as it has a multi-functional USB-C port. The monitor can support resolutions up to 4k, which means that it will be able to run visually appealing games without a hitch.
Listed below are some great deals on monitors:
United Kingdom
- Dell SE2422HX 24" FHD 75Hz monitor - £119.99 from Amazon
- BenQ EL2870U 28" 4K monitor with HDR10 - £199 from Amazon
- Samsung Odyssey G5 27" QHD 144Hz monitor - £224.99 from Amazon
- LG 27GN850 27" QHD 144Hz monitor - £329 from Amazon
United States
- Acer SB220Q 21.5" FHD IPS monitor - $124.99 from Amazon
- SAMSUNG C27F398 27" FHD curved monitor - $199.99 from Amazon
- Dell S3222HN 32" FHD 75Hz curved monitor - $234.98 from Amazon
- SAMSUNG S80A 27" 4K HDR10 monitor - $299.99 from Amazon
Power Banks
The best thing about the deck is that it is portable. That means when you can play with it anywhere and everywhere. However, it is advised that players have a relaible power bank so they do not have to stop in the middle of an intense fight due to low battery.
The best deals on power banks are listed below:
United Kingdom
- Anker PowerCore Essential power bank - £39.99 from Amazon
- Belkin BOOSTCHARGE Plus power bank - £47.44 from Amazon
United States
- Anker PowerCore Essential power bank - $66.99 from Amazon
- Belkin BOOSTCHARGE Plus power bank - $69.99 from Amazon
These gaming deals and accessories will enhance the Deck enough for any player's satisfaction. The fact that it runs mostly like a PC is also an advantage due to its multifunctionality and makes the Deck a rather versatile gadget to have.