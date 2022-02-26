Fans of Steam Deck should look out for these games and accessories

Congratulations are in order for players who have gotten their hands on the Steam Deck, as they are the first-wave owners of the newest console. Due to supply issues, people who ordered their consoles a mere hour or two after the preorders went live received the devices months later.

Despite the Steam Deck looking like a handheld console, it is a PC in essence. A whole range of accessories can be used to enhance the experience of the player. This means that headsets, monitors and gaming headsets can be used to expand the deck, which is unlike any other handheld console in history.

This guide will help players get the most out of their Steam Deck in terms of accessories.

Best gaming deals to look out for in the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is capable of playing almost everything that the Steam store has to offer, especially after installing Windows on the device.

As the phrase 'perfect for the Switch' has gained popularity, there will also be certain games that will be suited for the Steam Deck. A few examples of the same are listed below:

SD cards

The base model of the Steam Deck comes with a 64 GB eMMC storage while the top-end model comes with 512GB storage. However, players will probably need to upgrade their storage because PC games (especially AAA titles) are only getting bigger when it comes to storage space.

These are some of the best deals on SD cards:

Gaming Headsets

One of the most important parts of a gaming setup is the headset that a player uses. It is essential to communicate with teammates in games such as Rainbow Six or Apex Legends, and also makes the gameplay experience more immersive.

The gaming headsets listed below will undoubtedly enhance the Steam Deck:

Monitors

The Steam Deck can connect to monitors or TVs with an HDMI cable, as it has a multi-functional USB-C port. The monitor can support resolutions up to 4k, which means that it will be able to run visually appealing games without a hitch.

Listed below are some great deals on monitors:

Power Banks

The best thing about the deck is that it is portable. That means when you can play with it anywhere and everywhere. However, it is advised that players have a relaible power bank so they do not have to stop in the middle of an intense fight due to low battery.

The best deals on power banks are listed below:

These gaming deals and accessories will enhance the Deck enough for any player's satisfaction. The fact that it runs mostly like a PC is also an advantage due to its multifunctionality and makes the Deck a rather versatile gadget to have.

