GTA 5 rumored to be available and playable on Steam Deck upon release

According to SteamDB listings, GTA 5 will be available to play on the Steam Deck. The Steam Deck is Valve's latest console that aims to compete in the handheld console market.

It will be released in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom on February 25. This comes after SteamDB listings revealed a Steam release for the Definitive Edition Trilogy, as well as an unknown application related to it.

GTA 5 can be played on Steam Deck once the console launches later this month

Based on the details revealed by SteamDB, Steam Deck Compatibility has been added to GTA 5. This means that the game might soon be available to play on the upcoming handheld console. While this isn't official news from Valve or Rockstar Games themselves, SteamDB's information is usually quite accurate.

SteamDB is a website that maintains an up-to-date database of all Steam applications but is not affiliated with Valve. Interested players can check out the updated listing for GTA 5 by visiting this link. Players will get access to every game in their Steam library after they sign in to their Steam Deck using their Steam account.

The Steam Deck is equipped with thumbsticks, a D-Pad, face and shoulder buttons, and mouse-like touchpads. This allows it to play any game from the Steam library, including those that weren't built for handhelds. However, with the added compatibility, GTA 5 will be much more optimized and stable on this upcoming console.

Previously, players who wished to play the game on a handheld device had to resort to various other methods. Those who owned the game on Steam could play it on their mobiles using Steam Link, while those who didn't could use paid streaming services. On the other hand, the Steam Deck is unlike any other handheld console released till now.

Valve has branded the Steam Deck as a mini-PC with powerful hardware and the ability to connect it to a monitor or other system. Although the Steam Deck runs the Linux-based SteamOS, Valve claims that players can install other apps and use it just like a conventional PC. Meanwhile, Steam Cloud Sync allows Steam Deck users to seamlessly switch between their Deck and PC without having to save or exit a game on the former.

When booting up Steam on either device, any modifications to a save file will be instantly downloaded. Steam Cloud Sync will also be free to use on all platforms.

