Fans think Forza Horizon 5 is deliberately slowing down Horizon Secret Santa progression

The Forza Horizon 5 Secret Santa Challenge began with the holiday season in mind. However, players are not exactly feeling too festive about how the global gifting bar is progressing.

There are some in the community who are even going as far as to claim that Playground Games might be intentionally slowing down the bar to get more players to take part in the event.

What is the Secret Santa Challenge in Forza Horizon 5? Challenge and progression explained

The Forza Horizon 5 Secret Santa Challenge was a celebratory event that kicked off on December 9, 2021, and is slated to run till January 6, 2022. During the event players are invited to send Holiday gifts and seasonal rewards to players as their “Secret Santa”.

Players could gift via the in-game Forzathon Shop or the Horizon menu itself, in the Gift Drop option. As this is primarily a community event, Playground Games wanted to drive the festive spirit of the event home by introducing a global progression bar across the entire player base, wherein completing these milestones will unlock exciting rewards for all players.

For 50% of the progression, the Exclusive Legendary Santa Outfit was up for grabs, while completing the bar gives players an Exclusive Legendary Mystery Car.

Though the identity of the offered vehicle is not yet known, many community theories hinted at the possibility that it was the Peel P50.

Forza Horizon 5 fans feel that the progression of the Secret Santa Challenge is intentionally slowed

Over the past couple of days Forza Horizon 5 players have not seen a shift in the Secret Santa progress bar, which has made many in the community believe that perhaps Playground Games is intentionally holding the progress back indicator.

Some feel that the worldwide community gifting has already exceeded the real limit on the tracker and the developers are not willing to reveal that just yet.

Players think that progress on the bar will start ticking up faster once it gets closer to January 6, and Playground Games might be holding onto any further info and the mystery car revelation till then.

