Forza Horizon 5 Secret Santa Challenge: Date, rewards, process, and more

Forza Horizon 5 Secret Santa Challenge celebrates the holiday season in the best way, with the joy of giving gifts, and the fun of themed rewards.

Developed by Playground Games and Published by Xbox, the award-winning iteration of Forza Horizon 5, builds upon its predecessor to deliver the best open-world event racing title.

Featuring the beautifully vast and diverse open world of Mexico and over 500 cars at launch with more being added every week, Forza Horizon 5 is quickly climbing to the top of all racing titles.

Forza Horizon 5 Secret Santa Challenge celebrates the holiday season by giving players an outfit and a mystery car

The Forza Horizon 5 Secret Santa Challenge is a holiday celebration in Forza Horizon 5 that brings the Christmas spirit to life. The event kicked off on December 9, 2021, and will run till January 6, 2022. Players can participate in the event by sending Holiday gifts and seasonal events.

Players can send gifts via the in-game Forzathon Shop or the Horizon menu, in the Gift Drop option. As a community event, sending gifts will contribute towards the global progression across the entire player-base, which will unlock rewards for all players, based on the global progress.

All in all, there are a total of two rewards for the Forza Horizon 5 player-base to earn. The Forza Horizon 5 Secret Santa Challenge rewards are as follows:

Exclusive Legendary Santa Outfit (50% progression)

Exclusive Legendary Mystery Car (100% Progression)

While the identity of the car is a mystery, the developers at Playground Games have heavily hinted towards it being the Peel P50.

The Peel P50 is a three-wheel British microcar that was manufactured from 1962 to 1965 by the Peel Engineering Company. The car has a unique design unlike any other and has become synonymous with the British automobile industry.

The Vehicle was first introduced to the series in Forza Horizon 4, and it makes a return in Forza Horizon 5. The vehicle can also be found in a wheelspin or auction house in the game.

Forza Horizon 5 Secret Santa Challange is currently underway, and players have until the first week of January to participate and spread the Holiday Cheer this Festive season.

