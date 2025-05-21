Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: All available platforms and PC system requirements

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is a recently released action-adventure JRPG that is now available to play. One doubt that many gamers have, though, is about its availability across platforms. While the game can be acquired on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop, PC via Steam, and the PlayStation 5 via the PS Store, it is not available on Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Since the title, which is not too demanding, is available on PC, it is safe to assume that Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time will be playable on handheld gaming PCs, such as the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, and MSI Claw. On that note, let's look at the complete system requirements to run the game on PC.

System requirements to run Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time on PC

You will need 20 GB of free space for this game (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

As mentioned, you don't need an overkill build to play Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time. Both the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game require 8 GB of RAM.

As far as the graphics card is concerned, you will need a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 370 (2 GB) and above. For the best possible experience, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX570 is recommended.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-3225 / AMD A10-7850K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti (2 GB) / AMD Radeon R7 370 (2 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard / Onboard chipset

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1920x1080@30fps with graphics preset settings at "Low".

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB) / AMD Radeon RX570 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard / Onboard chipset

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1920x1080@60fps with graphics preset settings at "Medium".

