Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: Digital Deluxe Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is an exciting action-adventure JRPG that comes in two different editions: Standard and Digital Deluxe. The game is available on PC, the Nintendo Switch, and the PlayStation 5. While its Standard Edition is priced at $59.99, its Digital Deluxe Edition will cost you $69.99.

But is it really worth spending an additional $10 to get the Digital Deluxe Edition of Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time? Well, before we give our verdict on the same, let's take a look at what you get for those extra bucks.

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: Content offered

You can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition later on as well (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

The story of Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time allows you to live 14 different types of "lives" in a slow-paced RPG. While the Standard Edition of the game only gives you the base game, if you get the Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive:

Base game

Napdragon Mount

Napdragon Weapons

Iconic Outfit Pack

The game can be purchased by following these steps:

Steam:

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Choose the edition you want and click on the corresponding "Add to Cart" option.

Once payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed.

Once installed, boot up the game and start playing.

PlayStation Store:

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the installation is complete.

Nintendo eShop:

Visit the Nintendo Store and search "Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time."

Open the game page and select between Digital Edition and Physical Edition.

Now, click on "Pre-Order."

Next, log in to your Nintendo account or sign up to create a new account.

Complete the payment and wait for the game to be released.

Verdict: Is it worth getting the Digital Deluxe Edition of Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time?

The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game does not seem like a wise option for most people. Even though the price difference between the Standard and the Digital Deluxe Edition is not extreme, there is still no denying that this does not seem like a bang-for-buck deal. The only extra rewards you get are cosmetic ones — no extra playable content is offered.

If you are way too fond of RPGs and end up absolutely loving the game, you can always upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition later by paying an additional $13.99. This way, you will be sure if you really want to spend more on the game.

