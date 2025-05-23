Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: How to potentially fix Fatal Error and Black Screen issue on PC

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is a fun little action adventure JRPG that is currently experiencing immense success amongst fans of the RPG genre. Unfortunately, many gamers are experiencing performance issues while playing the game on PC. The game gets stuck on the loading screen for some, while others see a 'Fatal Error' pop-up while launching the game.

Below are some reasons that might be responsible for these issues, alongside a few potential fixes to solve them while playing Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

Fatal Error fix for Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

1) Update your GPU drivers

Updating the GPU drivers can often fix performance issues in Fantasy Life i (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

Graphics Card manufacturers release driver updates now and then to ensure that the cards can deliver the best possible performance. However, if you are not using the latest drivers available, it can often lead to incompatibility issues, which in turn can result in poor performance, including frame drops, stuttering, and other issues. Fortunately, these drivers can easily be downloaded and installed. Follow these steps for help:

Nvidia users

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. You will find the Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU.

on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.

AMD users

If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. If you have a driver update pending, click on Download Now. Once complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

2) Run the game as an administrator

Another simple fix that can help resolve this issue is to run the game's .exe file as an administrator. This will ensure you have allocated enough resources to the game for it to perform optimally. This can be done by:

Right-click on Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.exe.

Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for, and select Windows 8.

3) Verify the integrity of your game files

More often than not, game files get corrupted or destroyed in the process of downloading the game itself. This can happen due to various reasons, including an unstable internet connection while downloading or installing any game or software. This can be checked and resolved easily, though, owing to Steam's built-in feature. To verify your game files, follow these steps:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

