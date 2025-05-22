Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

JRPG Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time features a long list of trophies and achievements that players can unlock. In total, there are 47 achievements, which are further divided into categories such as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. If you have already started the game and are wondering what all trophies are there, you are in the right place.

Ad

Mentioned below is the complete list of trophies and achievements from Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

There are 47 trophies in total in Fantasy Life i (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

Platinum trophy in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:

Ad

Trending

Dream-like Fantasy Life - Obtained all trophies.

Gold trophies in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:

Hero of time - Destroyed the Cog and saved the world.

Master of all trades - Promoted to Hero rank in every life.

True Radiance - Obtained a sparkling piece of special equipment!

Silver trophies in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:

The Pure-Hearted Girl - Completed the butterfly’s request.

Power of a Hero - Promoted to Hero rank in a life.

Best Buddies - Reached maximum affinity with an islander.

The Goddess Approves - Reached maximum Island Rating.

Bustling Island - Registered over 30 islanders.

Weaponry Grilled to Perfection - Obtained a special weapon, crisped to golden perfection yet irresistibly tender.

Time Rusts No Gear - Aged a weapon or life tool for 1,000 years.

Legendary Inspiration - Crafted a special piece of equipment using legendary materials.

Ad

Bronze trophies in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time:

Hello, World of the Past! - Traveled back in time to the past.

It’s been 1,000 years…- Reunited with Edward.

Vast! Endless! Ginormous! - Arrived in Ginormosia.

Operation Rescue Edward-Begin - Set out to rescue Edward.

Demolition Expert! - Dealt with the boulder in The Depths.

Salt, anyone? - Handled the Polturnip in The Depths.

Best Bro - Repaired Clefton.

Rampaging Robot - Defeated the rampant Guardian Hagram.

Interfere Gear Completed - Crafted the Interfere gear.

Novice Hunter - Defeated your first monster.

Boss slayer - Defeated your first boss.

Mighty Strike - Landed a single attack dealing at least 1,000 damage.

Material Collector - Gathered your first material.

Excellent Technique - Executed your first Excellent gathering.

Eye for High Quality - Gathered materials from a boss gathering spot for the first time.

Handicraft Worker - Crafted an item for the first time.

Top creation - Obtained your first Perfect rating in the Crafting mini-game.

Thanks for the Veggies - Received your first thank-you letter from the Evershop.

What a Connoisseur! - Someone purchased an item from your gallery.

A New Life - Unlocked your first life.

All Lives - Unlocked every life.

A Fledgling Beginning - Promoted to Fledgling rank in a life.

A True Life Master! - Promoted to Master rank in a life.

Gaining Knowledge - Learned a skill on the Skill Board.

Treasure Grove Explorer - Cleared a Treasure Grove for the first time.

Treasure Grove Conqueror - Cleared the 1,000 year floor of a Treasure Grove.

Changing Strangeling! - Helped a Strangeling regain their human form.

Helping Hand - Completed a personal request for the first time.

Adapt on the Fly - Completed an Area Challenge for the first time.

Phantom Friendship - Traveled with Phantom characters at least 10 times.

Greased and Ready - Unlocked all Hagram Build features.

Archaeological Prestige - Accepted Edward’s research request and discovered a recipe in the slate.

Tour Guide - Cleared every quest from a Bulletin Board.

Found a Spirit! - Unearthed a Leafe in Ginormosia for the first time.

Time Capsule - Aged a weapon or Life tool.

Ad

Also Read: Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: Digital Deluxe Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

For more Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.