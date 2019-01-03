Fantasy Premier League: Players to Watch (Gameweek 22-25)

Manchester United celebrate

The first-half of the English Premier League season has ended. Some FPL managers have been able to get a healthy lead of points at the beginning of the season, while some have struggled till now.

Recent few weeks of the Premier League has added new challengers in the coveted Premier League title race. Teams like Manchester United and Liverpool are causing an uprising of transfers owing to their recent form. As another Game Week (GW) approaches us rapidly, here are some players that will help you catch up...

#1.Favourable fixtures :

Everton seems to have the most favourable fixtures of all the teams. The Merseyside Blues face Leicester (H), Bournemouth(H), Southampton(A), and Huddersfield(A).

Manchester United only have Tottenham(GW 22) as a potential stumbling block in their ongoing purple patch. It is a good time to hang on to Manchester United players.

Manchester City face Liverpool in GW 21. It is a potential title-defining match. They face Wolves, Huddersfield and Newcastle in the next three GW.

Newcastle United have the most unfavourable fixtures as they face Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United in the next 4 GWs.

#2. Stat - Attack:

1. Paul Pogba has been in the news for the last three GWs providing a good return to its suitors. He is averaging 5.7 PPM( Points Per Match) and has possesses 7 goals and 7 assists to his name in 17 games.

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

2. Anthony Martial has 11 attempted assists to his name and 5 attempts on goals for the last 4 starts he has made. He has 8 goals and 2 assists in his last 9 starts.

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

3. Richarlison has taken the most shots inside the box (8) than any other midfielder in the last 4 GWs. He has taken 10 attempts on goal and 1 attempted assist.

Burnley FC v Everton FC - Premier League

4. Eden Hazard has 3 goals and 5 assists in last 7 GWs. He has had 10 attempts on goal out of which 6 were on target. He is averaging a goal every 1.49 games.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC - Premier League

