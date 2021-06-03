Far Cry 6 campaign will be fully playable in co-op

Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6 will be getting a campaign co-op mode that allows players to complete the entire game with a buddy.

The news was confirmed by the developers during an Ask Me Anything or AMA session on Reddit. Fans posed multiple questions to the development team, and some juicy details were revealed ahead of Far Cry 6's October launch date.

Far Cry 6 will see the return of stylish knife takedowns, wingsuit

📢Reddit AMA happening now!📢



⏰It's time! Our devs are on Reddit right now answering your questions.



👀Check it out here→ https://t.co/1db5XnGC4u — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) June 1, 2021

Announced on Twitter, the Reddit AMA for Far Cry 6 saw game directors answering fan questions pertinent to their area of expertise.

In response to Reddit user u/K_Adrix's query regarding co-op in Far Cry 6, game director Alexandre Letendre said:

"Yes Far Cry 6 will come fully playable in co-op like FC5. Tell your friends, it’s a lot of Far Cry fun."

The developers also answered some pertinent questions regarding the return of a beloved game mechanic: the wingsuit. World director Benjamin Hall said:

"Yep the wingsuit is one way you can get around Yara, but it won’t be handed to you on a plate ;)"

The stylish knife takedowns (that were present in Far Cry 3 and 4) are another fan-favorite mechanic that will be returning to Far Cry 6.

Not only will players see the return of old knife takedowns, but plenty of new animations have been worked on for players to enjoy.

Will we see old takedowns like the knife-throw takedown? pic.twitter.com/tQsrOmJpOw — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) June 1, 2021

Far Cry New Dawn's weapons upgrade system has been scrapped for Far Cry 6, which means players will have less of a grind when trying to get the best out of their weapons.

Will we see the weapon tier system return from Far Cry: New Dawn? pic.twitter.com/2jA5H7kpV9 — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) June 1, 2021

The developers also explained their decision to omit the Map Editor function from Far Cry 6 while spilling the beans on other design choices.

To catch the entire AMA, fans can head over to the Reddit thread right here.

