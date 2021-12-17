Far Cry 6 Danny Trejo Crossover mission, launch date, what to expect, and more

Far Cry 6 has been a massive success, with fans and critics alike calling it the series' best release since Far Cry 3. However, Ubisoft is constantly adding new content to the game so fans can enjoy another set of fresh releases.

What will excite Far Cry 6 fans the most will be the ability to play in missions and team up with 'Machete Man' Danny Trejo in the game.

Based in the fictional world of Yara, Far Cry 6 players play as Dani Rojas, who becomes a revolutionary for Libertad. President Anton Castillo has sold a vision of a prospering Yara, but in reality, it's the exact opposite. Dani's main role in Far Cry 6 is to help liberate Yara, and he is now joined by Danny Trejo in the game.

When can Far Cry 6 players play with Danny Trejo and what can they expect?

Danny Trejo has arrived in Yara with his dream of making tacos and feeding the hungry. However, President Castillo has not taken it in a friendly manner and plans to blow up Trejo's plans.

All Far Cry 6 players will be able to enjoy the crossover mission “Danny & Dani vs Everybody” where the players will be able to do the signature gun battle across an innovative story.

"Danny & Dani Vs. Everybody" launched worldwide on December 16, and Far Cry 6 players across all platforms can jump into the game to complete the missions.

Additionally, Danny Trejo will join the players in the sixth and final special Operation, 'Malagua'. Post the "Dany & Dani Vs. Everybody", Danyy Trejo joins the students who are protesting Castillo's regime in Far Cry 6.

Players of Far Cry 6 can also buy the special Danny Trejo bundle, which contains the veteran actor's real life signature taco truck and outfit.

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition has been released

Apart from Danny Trejo and Far Cry 6, Ubisoft has also launched a classic edition of the critically acclaimed Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon. The new release brings the game to the next-generation consoles and has been released across all platforms.

The game is available as a standalone purchase, but it will also be available to all Far Cry 6 Season Pass holders.

