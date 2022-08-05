Far Cry 6 free weekend announced (August 2022): Dates, system requirements, and more

The titles in Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise are some of the most popular games in the open-world first-person shooters genre. The last entry, Far Cry 6, was dropped last year for modern consoles and PCs. But due to its AAA pricing, it is likely that many players will be waiting for a heavy discount so they can pick it up.

Far Cry 6 @FarCrygame Play FC6 for FREE this weekend and get 60% OFF! Play this blockbuster free weekend in co-op as you save Yara, fight with Danny Trejo, go Rambo style, play our Stranger Things event and so much more! And, get an extra $5 on your next Ubisoft store purchase if you buy #FarCry6 Play FC6 for FREE this weekend and get 60% OFF! Play this blockbuster free weekend in co-op as you save Yara, fight with Danny Trejo, go Rambo style, play our Stranger Things event and so much more! And, get an extra $5 on your next Ubisoft store purchase if you buy #FarCry6! https://t.co/zfhzEmVJ7R

Thankfully, there is good news for those still holding out. Like many other titles from the French publisher, it is free to play right now. The Free Weekend for the game began on August 4 and will last until August 7, 2022.

Overthrow a tyrannical dictatorship in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 @FarCrygame Get up to 80% off all Far Cry games & take advantage of our special Far Cry 6 promotion for extra savings! Learn more at the Ubisoft Store: ubi.li/vJTs5 Get up to 80% off all Far Cry games & take advantage of our special Far Cry 6 promotion for extra savings! Learn more at the Ubisoft Store: ubi.li/vJTs5 https://t.co/AWFDVDmMtN

Readers should note that this does not mean that Far Cry 6 will be permanently free for them to keep. It is only "free to play", which means that the game will be available to download and play for free from August 4-7. Once the scheduled period is over, it will no longer be playable even if players have it in their library. Following this, they will have to purchase the game to continue playing.

These "Free Weekends" are great opportunities for players to try out games that they might not be fully sold on. They are technically timed demos after all, except if the demos were the full experience. On top of this, Ubisoft is also offering a 60% discount on the full game for those interested in purchasing it. This free period will be available on all the platforms the game is currently available on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store).

Here are the system requirements needed to play this open-world adventure smoothly on PC:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 (20H1 or newer) – 64 bit only

Windows 10 (20H1 or newer) – 64 bit only CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHz / Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHz

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHz / Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHz GPU: AMD RX 460 (4 GB) / Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB)

AMD RX 460 (4 GB) / Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB) Memory: 8 GB (Dual-Channel mode)

8 GB (Dual-Channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

60 GB HDD (SSD recommended) DirectX: DirectX 12

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 (20H1 or newer) – 64 bit only

Windows 10 (20H1 or newer) – 64 bit only CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (3.8 GHz) / Intel i7-7700 (3.6 GHz) or higher

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (3.8 GHz) / Intel i7-7700 (3.6 GHz) or higher GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 (8 GB) / Nvidia GTX 1080 (8 GB) or higher

AMD RX VEGA64 (8 GB) / Nvidia GTX 1080 (8 GB) or higher Memory: 16 GB (Dual-Channel mode)

16 GB (Dual-Channel mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SDD Recommended) + 37 GB HD Textures (optional)

60 GB HDD (SDD Recommended) + 37 GB HD Textures (optional) DirectX: DirectX 12

Note that Epic Games Store users will still require a Ubisoft account to login and play.

What is Far Cry 6 about?

As guerilla fighter Dani Rojas, players explore the open-world Caribbean island of Yara, which is governed by the cruel dictater Antón Castillo (played by the renowned actor Giancarlo Esposito). Also known as El Presidente, players must topple his regime by causing chaos in typical Far Cry fashion across the islands. Players gain access to a variety of weapons to take down foes in first-person combat as they traverse the massive tropical sandbox using a variety of vehicles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far