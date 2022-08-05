Far Cry 6 free weekend announced (August 2022): Dates, system requirements, and more

The titles in Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise are some of the most popular games in the open-world first-person shooters genre. The last entry, Far Cry 6, was dropped last year for modern consoles and PCs. But due to its AAA pricing, it is likely that many players will be waiting for a heavy discount so they can pick it up.
Thankfully, there is good news for those still holding out. Like many other titles from the French publisher, it is free to play right now. The Free Weekend for the game began on August 4 and will last until August 7, 2022.
Overthrow a tyrannical dictatorship in Far Cry 6
Readers should note that this does not mean that Far Cry 6 will be permanently free for them to keep. It is only "free to play", which means that the game will be available to download and play for free from August 4-7. Once the scheduled period is over, it will no longer be playable even if players have it in their library. Following this, they will have to purchase the game to continue playing.
These "Free Weekends" are great opportunities for players to try out games that they might not be fully sold on. They are technically timed demos after all, except if the demos were the full experience. On top of this, Ubisoft is also offering a 60% discount on the full game for those interested in purchasing it. This free period will be available on all the platforms the game is currently available on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store).
Here are the system requirements needed to play this open-world adventure smoothly on PC:
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 10 (20H1 or newer) – 64 bit only
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHz / Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHz
- GPU: AMD RX 460 (4 GB) / Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB)
- Memory: 8 GB (Dual-Channel mode)
- Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD recommended)
- DirectX: DirectX 12
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10 (20H1 or newer) – 64 bit only
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (3.8 GHz) / Intel i7-7700 (3.6 GHz) or higher
- GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 (8 GB) / Nvidia GTX 1080 (8 GB) or higher
- Memory: 16 GB (Dual-Channel mode)
- Storage: 60 GB HDD (SDD Recommended) + 37 GB HD Textures (optional)
- DirectX: DirectX 12
Note that Epic Games Store users will still require a Ubisoft account to login and play.
What is Far Cry 6 about?
As guerilla fighter Dani Rojas, players explore the open-world Caribbean island of Yara, which is governed by the cruel dictater Antón Castillo (played by the renowned actor Giancarlo Esposito). Also known as El Presidente, players must topple his regime by causing chaos in typical Far Cry fashion across the islands. Players gain access to a variety of weapons to take down foes in first-person combat as they traverse the massive tropical sandbox using a variety of vehicles.