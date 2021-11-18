Far Cry 6 Insanity: All permanent traits and how to unlock them

Far Cry 6 Insanity is the first DLC of Ubisoft’s latest iteration of the open-world action RPG franchise Far Cry.
Developed by Ubisoft Toronto, the Far Cry 6 DLCs brings back iconic antagonists across the franchise, Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5. Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and of course Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3.
The first DLC, Insanity, takes a dive into the mind of Vaas in a rogue-like gameplay loop, with the objective to find the three pieces of the Silver Dragon and escape his mind.
All Permanent Traits in Far Cry 6 Insanity
In Far Cry 6 Insanity, Vaas is tasked with retrieving the three pieces of Silver Dragon, but that’s easier said than done. Following the gameplay loop of the rogue-like genre, Vaas loses everything after his every death. So he must unlock more weapons and powerups to complete the mission at once.
The permanent traits can be unlocked from the mirror in the safe house using cash. They are divided into five sections, each representative of a particular sin. With that being said, let’s look at all of the Permanent traits in Far Cry 6 Insanity.
Pride
Receive Healing Syringes that replenish over time
Increase health slightly
Increase health
Increase health moderately
Increase health significantly
Increase health greatly
Greed
Keep up to 500 cash after dying
Keep up to 1000 cash after dying
Keep up to 3000 cash after dying
Keep up to 6000 cash after dying
Visit the last place Vaas died to retrieve full inventory
Wrath
Gain a temporary speed boost after performing takedowns
Increase enemy detection time
Successful takedowns will automatically reload equipped weapon
Slightly heal after takedown kills
Enable takedowns on alerted enemies from the front
Gail the ability to perform chain and sidearm takedowns on heavy enemies
Sloth
Increase Healing Syringe carrying capacity by two
Gain access to the camera and show silhouettes of tagged enemies while behind the cover
Gain access to the Wingsuit, Parachute, and Grapple
Move much faster while crouched
Increase Healing Syringes carrying capacity by two
Quads appear in safe areas
Increase Healing Syringe carrying capacity by two
Envy
Add a Gadget Socket to the Weapon Wheel
Add a second Gadget Socket to the Weapon Wheel
Add a third Gadget Socket to the Weapon Wheel
Add a fourth Gadget Socket to the Weapon Wheel