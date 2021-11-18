Far Cry 6 Insanity: All permanent traits and how to unlock them

Far Cry 6 Insanity is the first DLC of Ubisoft’s latest iteration of the open-world action RPG franchise Far Cry.

Developed by Ubisoft Toronto, the Far Cry 6 DLCs brings back iconic antagonists across the franchise, Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5. Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and of course Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3.

The first DLC, Insanity, takes a dive into the mind of Vaas in a rogue-like gameplay loop, with the objective to find the three pieces of the Silver Dragon and escape his mind.

All Permanent Traits in Far Cry 6 Insanity

In Far Cry 6 Insanity, Vaas is tasked with retrieving the three pieces of Silver Dragon, but that’s easier said than done. Following the gameplay loop of the rogue-like genre, Vaas loses everything after his every death. So he must unlock more weapons and powerups to complete the mission at once.

The permanent traits can be unlocked from the mirror in the safe house using cash. They are divided into five sections, each representative of a particular sin. With that being said, let’s look at all of the Permanent traits in Far Cry 6 Insanity.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft Dive into the mind of Vaas 💥 Far Cry 6's Insanity DLC starring @MandoMichael is available now! Dive into the mind of Vaas 💥 Far Cry 6's Insanity DLC starring @MandoMichael is available now!

Pride

Receive Healing Syringes that replenish over time

Increase health slightly

Increase health

Increase health moderately

Increase health significantly

Increase health greatly

Greed

Keep up to 500 cash after dying

Keep up to 1000 cash after dying

Keep up to 3000 cash after dying

Keep up to 6000 cash after dying

Visit the last place Vaas died to retrieve full inventory

Wrath

Gain a temporary speed boost after performing takedowns

Increase enemy detection time

Successful takedowns will automatically reload equipped weapon

Slightly heal after takedown kills

Enable takedowns on alerted enemies from the front

Gail the ability to perform chain and sidearm takedowns on heavy enemies

Sloth

Increase Healing Syringe carrying capacity by two

Gain access to the camera and show silhouettes of tagged enemies while behind the cover

Gain access to the Wingsuit, Parachute, and Grapple

Move much faster while crouched

Increase Healing Syringes carrying capacity by two

Quads appear in safe areas

Increase Healing Syringe carrying capacity by two

Envy

Add a Gadget Socket to the Weapon Wheel

Add a second Gadget Socket to the Weapon Wheel

Add a third Gadget Socket to the Weapon Wheel

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Add a fourth Gadget Socket to the Weapon Wheel

Edited by Yasho Amonkar