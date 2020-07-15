Far Cry 6: New screenshots revealed by Ubisoft

Far Cry 6 began making the headlines after famous Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor, Giancarlo Esposito, hinted that he had been working on a videogame.

Fans quickly began questioning whether the project the actor eluded to was indeed Far Cry 6. These rumours have now turned out to be true as a leak from the PlayStation Store Hong Kong confirmed the presence of Giancarlo Esposito on the cover of Far Cry 6.

Ubisoft then acknowledged the leaks with a short teaser for the game featuring the new villain on Twitter.

Anton and Diego in Far Cry 6

The game was featured in the Ubisoft Forward live stream that showcased upcoming games from Ubisoft. Players are looking forward to the open-world adventure of Far Cry, especially as it will be set in a tropical country under a dictatorship this time around.

New screenshots for Far Cry 6 are gorgeous

In the search for a new wallpaper? We got you covered, with many to choose from in our new Far Cry 6 fankit!



Download > https://t.co/YLX63FOidh pic.twitter.com/S1KbMj3UqM — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) July 14, 2020

Ubisoft showed off their next-gen graphics by releasing screenshots for Far Cry 6 and if these are anything to go by, the game is going to look amazing.

Far Cry 6 will be releasing on next-gen consoles, and Ubisoft is looking to take full advantage of the advanced hardware.

Far Cry 6 screenshot

The lighting and texture on the assets as well as the foliage that surrounds the location look amazing. It also highlights Ubisoft's signature attention to detail.

The tropical island setting is one that fans greatly appreciate as it is a sort of callback to Far Cry 3's Rook Island, but much larger in scale.

Game screenshot

It does look like Ubisoft are moving forward in terms of graphics, and fans can expect the gameplay to be as solid as the previous Far Cry games.

The inclusion of Giancarlo Esposito more or less guarantees a captivating villain, and players can be assured of an entertaining single-player campaign.

Ubisoft is also offering players a fan kit on their website. It includes videos, screenshots and high-res assets from Far Cry 6.