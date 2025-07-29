Farlight 84 Global Beta: Test dates, how to sign up, and more

The Farlight 84 Global Beta is finally happening, and players now have the chance to sign up. Those on Steam and Android will get the chance to jump with servers and clients optimized for global play, including regional language support. What's the catch? Access is capped at just 5,000 players, and the sign up window is incredibly short. Read on to know more about the registration process and other aspects.Farlight 84 Global Beta: Test dates and platform detailsThe Farlight 84 Global Beta will run from August 2 to 5, 2025, and is available to Steam as well as Android users. Each platform has its own minimum requirements:Steam: 8 GB RAM minimumAndroid: 4 GB RAM minimumThe client for this test is a separate build designed specifically for the beta, so expect a polished, standalone experience despite the limited timeframe.Also read: Farlight 84 first-person (FPP) mode release windowFarlight 84 Global Beta: How to sign up and eligibilitySign ups for the beta are open from July 30 to 31, 2025, and spots are extremely limited. As mentioned, only 5,000 players will be selected worldwide, so act fast once registration goes live.Android users: A dedicated sign up form has been provided here.Steam users: Head to the Farlight 84 page on the Steam Store at 18:00 GMT+8 on July 30, 2025, to find the registration banner.This test specifically targets players in Latin America and Southeast Asia, with no crossplay enabled between platforms during the event.What to expect in the Farlight 84 Global BetaThe beta aims to test worldwide infrastructure with dedicated servers and multi-language support, so don’t expect everything to carry over to launch. Here are some key details to keep in mind:No progress will transfer after the beta ends.There is no in-game payment system, ensuring an even playing field.Account sharing is technically allowed, but it’s at your own risk, and reselling accounts is strictly forbidden.The server might open or close slightly earlier depending on preparation and test results.Players selected for the beta will receive a special test package containing login credentials and all required instructions to get started.Why the Farlight 84 Global Beta is worth joiningThis beta is one of the first real chances for players worldwide to experience Farlight 84 ahead of its full release. With limited slots and a dedicated build, it offers a first look at how the game handles global servers and cross-region support.Players who manage to secure access will also play a key role in providing feedback for launch improvements.Check out: All Farlight 84 Heroes with their abilities and skills