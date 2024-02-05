Farlight 84 V2.0.1.4 update: Release date, bug fixes, and more

The Farlight 84 V2.0.1.4 update has brought some much-needed bug fixes for the players. Developed by Unreal Engine 4, the shooter title in a wasteland setting was selected as the best multiplayer mobile game by the Google Play Best of 2023 awards. However, it faced severe backlash from the community due to its announcement at the beginning of 2024 regarding the removal of jetpacks from the title.

Thus, when the rumors of Farlight 84 reverting changes began to spread in the community, players were keen to experience every version update in the title.

This article covers all details about the Farlight 84 V2.0.1.4 update.

Farlight 84 V2.0.1.4 update release date

Expand Tweet

The Farlight 84 V2.0.1.4 update is scheduled to release on February 5, 2024. The quick hotfix requires no downtime, and the update will be downloaded automatically.

Check out the latest changes made in the version 2.0.1.4 update (Image via Farlight)

Here are all the updates you need to know about:

Matchmaking Optimizations

Optimized the matchmaking algorithm for beginners, enabling players to swiftly progress beyond the beginner protection stage and engage in more challenging battles.

Optimized the matchmaking algorithm, enabling players to be matched with higher-quality games in a reduced timeframe.

Optimized the algorithm for Trio matchmaking, ensuring that the system adjusts the match difficulty for players.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where Watchman continued to retain the speed-up effect after the Sentinel Drone exploded on enemies in specific circumstances.

Fixed collision issues occurring with specific cover objects in Sunder Realms.

Fixed UI display issues in the Leaderboard.

Fixed UI display issues in the Lottery page.

Fixed color display issues in the Schedule and Tournament Log of the Clan system.

Fixed tier display issues of non-logged-in players in the social interface.

Fixed ambiguities in the English, Spanish, and Portuguese translations of certain missions in the New Journey event.

Vehicle Adjustments

War Falcon has become quite overpowered lately. Before we find a better way to adjust its balance, we are temporarily taking down War Falcon from the Battle Royale mode. We will bring it back as soon as the right set of balancing adjustments are in place.

Other optimizations

Added distinct color-coded indicators in the Lottery Wheel and Lottery Chest Interfaces to display the level of each event.

Localization enhancements.