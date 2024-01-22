Farlight 84 version 2.0 to revert adjustments following community backlash

Farlight 84 version 2.0 faced major backlash from the community, forcing the developer to revert some adjustments to the latest version. The fast-paced hero battle royale title teased the release of Chapter 2.0 on their social media accounts. The new version will launch at the beginning of Season 16 on January 25, 2024.

However, the community's disappointment regarding a few adjustments in Farlight 84 version 2.0 made the news. Reliable leakers sharing Farlight Games' announcement of removing jetpacks from the title saddened many fans.

After facing the community's pushback, the developer has finally addressed the concerns and announced plans to revert the adjustments made to the jetpacks to some extent. This article explores the future development plans shared by the team.

Farlight 84 version 2.0 faces backlash, developer announces future plans

Farlight 84 version 2.0 will be released on January 25, 2024. However, @WylderZak leaked some changes that will arrive in the new version. Most fans were excited to try the latest version until the data miner disclosed it was time to bid farewell to the jetpacks.

However, following the discussions and backlash from the fanbase, the developers rolled out a message to clear out their intentions, stating that while they wanted to make the title more enjoyable and balanced by removing the jetpacks, reading the comments made them realize the drastic effects of the change.

The developer promised some changes in their plans moving forward (Image via Farlight 84 official discord server)

The developing team apologized for the inconvenience caused by the changes. They announced the changes they will make to their future development plans. The specific measures taken by the developers are as mentioned:

The developer promised to prioritize the development of a batch of high-mobility heroes with abilities similar to the jetpack. This will help players have a vast selection of heroes like Maggie (the only hero with jetpacks in the title right now).

They will introduce more mobility compensation mechanisms. For example, the developer promised more heroes with sliding abilities to help players have more room to maneuver.

While the developing team will work hard on a new schedule to quickly complete the design and production of these promised heroes, the developer announced that they will make all the heroes available for free. This includes the existing ones and the new hero, Freddie, arriving in the upcoming update.

While the developer note looks promising, it is evident that these changes will not be reflected in Farlight 84 version 2.0. Players must wait for the new heroes with jetpacks and other unique abilities.

