Ember revamp in Farlight 84: A complete guide, skill analysis, and more

Farlight 84, a fast-paced Hero Shooter Battle Royale title, has dropped a complete Ember revamp with the latest v15.1.2 update. While the new look of Ember has pleased the community, many are eager to explore more. A recent official X (formerly Twitter) post has revealed the list of skills possessed by this brainiac scientist.

While you await Ember’s arrival, here are the mad scientist’s complete details, skill analysis, and more.

When will Ember revamp appear in Farlight 84?

The Farlight 84 v 15.1.2 update was launched on December 28, 2023. The flamethrower becomes the lava chariot and will throw molten lava balls for AOE damage. Momoi has also been revamped with a new shield, among other changes. However, the fans are waiting the most for the Ember revamp.

The Ember revamp in Farlight 84 is expected to drop with the final update of 2023 on the mentioned date.

Hero appearance

Ember's new look matches his aesthetics even more (image via Farlight Games)

Farlight Games has redesigned Ember, the mad scientist, in an elegant biologist look. The suited man has a ponytail and a Khonsu-like (the Egyptian God) mask. Furthermore, his skills are re-imagined in a way that reflects his personality.

The new look of Ember is a lot cleaner than his previous bearded look. His aesthetics now match a brilliant scientist standing on the verge of ethnic boundaries. Besides, his new voice matches his characteristics.

Skill analysis

Tactical skill: Smoke Bomb

Smoke Bomb is Ember's new Tactical Skill (Image via Farlight Games)

Ember’s tactical skill, the ‘Smoke Bomb,’ blinds a small area of vision. It now serves as a distraction for enemies and aids teammates. The smoke will become toxic after the skill reaches level five and helps Ember with additional damage.

Passive skill: Eye of Truth

Ember's passive allows him to track enemies in fog (Image via Farlight Games)

The passive skill manipulates the enemy’s vision while Ember waits to retain his. Using his passive just after the Smoke Bomb helps Ember track his enemies through the smoke. Using the skill between his team and the enemy team, he can force charging enemies to retreat.

Ultimate skill: Vision Erosion

Ember's ultimate skill blocks the enemy's vision (Image via Farlight Games)

Ember can block the vision of enemies and turrets within a large area of effect (AOE) with a black fog. This prevents the enemy from escaping or finding cover and makes it easier for Ember to hunt them down.

However, this can also be a great defensive tactic as teammates can recover and recharge their shield while Ember’s ultimate skill is active.

With this Ember revamp in Farlight 84, champions like Captain or Yong become his perfect companions. For Example, Yong can scan enemy locations in the fog and eliminate them easily.

