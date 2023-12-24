Farlight 84 version 15.1.2 update: Gift codes, hero transformations, and more

Farlight 84 is set to release version 15.1.2 update on December 28, 2023, promising an array of exciting changes, including hero makeovers, gameplay enhancements, and festive additions, making it a fitting conclusion to a fantastic year.

As a Christmas present, the Farlight 84 team has generously shared three redeem codes with its player base.

This article provides all the details highlighted in their latest YouTube video.

Gift codes, hero transformations, and more in the latest Farlight 84 version 15.1.2 update

Gift codes

To spread holiday cheer among Farlight 84 players, the developer has generously provided three special codes. These offer various gifts and are valid until December 26th, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC+8):

Here are the codes:

9m6bgmkvvy

9mjij2jwfj

9m5mgknxss

Hero transformations: Meet the new Ember and enhanced Momoi

In version 15.1.2 update, Farlight 84 will release Ember's surprising transformation, inspired by Captain's redesign in the previous update.

Sporting an elegant biologist look, Ember's voice acting has been revamped to match his intelligence and madness. A gameplay guide accompanies this update, revealing intriguing details like his ultimate ability's unexpected utility in blocking turret vision.

Momoi isn't left behind as her tactical shield is upgraded from Smoke Bomb to the Guardian Shield. This device provides additional shield value to nearby allies and leaves a map marker for easy accessibility. Teams must strategize around its 15-second duration, as enemies can destroy it, emphasizing the importance of timing and placement.

Lava Chariot and Wallrun mechanics: Changing the battlefield dynamics

The Flamethrower undergoes a significant transformation, becoming the Lava Chariot. With an extended attack range and potent lava rounds, it now serves as a control-type tool, blocking inroads and changing battlefield dynamics.

Additionally, the beloved Wallrun mechanic receives an upgrade for smoother experiences. Its trigger angles are adjusted, making it buttery smooth to Wallrun.

New Battle Pass and Lottery Wheel: Festive skins and exciting rewards

The "Aurora Excursion" Battle Pass introduces Phantom's winter attire, "Aurora Waltz" in the latest version 15.1.2 update. The festive spirit continues with the "Reindeer Trace" and "Frozen Wilderness" Lottery Wheels, offering exclusive skins for Maggie and Watchman, respectively.

Exciting events and important patches

The version 15.1.2 update includes seven-day and 15-day sign-in events, a new Rare Resource Consolidation event, and exciting Lottery Wheels that are sure to keep players engaged.

It also addresses community complaints regarding missing emojis and voice resources in the lobby by introducing a progress bar for resource downloads and an option for automatic downloads on WiFi.

Connectivity improvements

The update introduces a network analysis tool, allowing players to check their network status and identify potential issues quickly. This addition aims to enhance connectivity and ensure a smoother gaming experience for all players.