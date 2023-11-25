Farlight 84 version 15.1.1 update: New SSR skin, AK gunplay changes and more

Farlight 84 is on the brink of an exciting transformation as a wave of fresh updates is slated for November 30, 2023. The developer's commitment to enhancing gameplay is evident through the myriad additions and improvements set to debut in the upcoming update. The game is poised to undergo a substantial evolution with these impending changes.

In this article, we dive into the details of Farlight 84 version 15.1.1 update.

New skin, AK gameplay changes, and more in Farlight 84 version 15.1.1 update

Expand Tweet

Hero changes, and Syfer's new skin

The spotlight in the next update falls on Syfer, as her tactical skill evolves from Area Recon to Coordinate Shift. This new skill allows the hero to throw an electromagnetic pulse device, enabling players to strategically adjust their positions during combat. The update aims to make Syfer more versatile and engaging to play.

Adding to the excitement, Syfer will finally receive the long-awaited SSR skin: Wild Player. Inspired by classic street gaming arcade style, this skin, along with MK.R's Fanatic Mech, will be part of the Pixel Bliss battle pass in the upcoming season.

Gameplay changes for AK-77

To enhance the immersive experience, changes to the weapons' gunplay are in the pipeline. The AK-77 will undergo adjustments to bullet spread, recoil, and audio, aiming to make the gameplay more sophisticated and rewarding for skilled players. Mobile users need not worry, as Aim Assist will be recalibrated to ensure an optimized experience on handheld devices.

Lottery skins

In addition to the SSR skins, players can look forward to new lottery skins in the next update. The Sandy Illusion Chest Event brings a brand-new Bar-95 UR skin, capturing the essence of survival in Farlight 84's merciless desert.

The Lottery Wheel introduces the Polar Adventure event, featuring Maggie's SSR Skin: Absolute Zero, perfect for those seeking adventure in the freezing Arctic.

Audio and artistic enhancements

The Farlight 84 update introduces special sound effects and background music to some Dance Emotes, adding an extra layer of enjoyment for players. The new item, kill announcement, takes showing off to a new level, providing players with a dynamic way to highlight their perfect kills.

Farlight 84's artistic style is set to undergo a gradual enhancement in response to community feedback and suggestions. With a focus on trendy, quirky, and modern aesthetics, heroes like Captain are in line for a visual upgrade. Captain's new look promises to showcase his robust physique and instill a sense of justice and reliability, making him a more memorable character on the battlefield.

Event section, daily tasks, and rewards galore

The Farlight 84 event column introduces a new announcement section, providing players easy access to updates, announcements, and anti-cheat information. Daily tasks now offer new challenges and increased rewards, including the drop of ELITE and LEGEND PACK in the progression track.

The Chest event sees a significant upgrade, transitioning to an open-draw format, allowing players to know which item they will receive within a specified number of pulls. The update also facilitates direct purchases of weekly and monthly cards on any PC version, offering players more choices to support the game's development.

Social features and profile upgrades

Players will now have a Popularity score displayed on their profiles, encouraging positive interactions within the community. The ability to schedule playtime with friends currently in a game eliminates the frustration of waiting for friends to finish their matches.

Additional quality-of-life improvements include the ability to claim rewards during matchmaking and the option to relive game highlights before teammates disperse.

As the year comes to a close, the Farlight 84 community can look forward to exciting holiday events with the upcoming update. They also have a chance to win exclusive rewards with a victory in these events.

The previous update also brought a series of changes in the Farlight 84 gameplay. Interested readers can click this link for more details.