Farlight 84 V2.1.0.0 update: New hero, events, and more

The latest version of Farlight 84, 2.1.0.0, brings a host of new features and events to improve the gameplay experience, including the introduction of Freddie, a new hero. Using Freddie's special skills, such as "Data Backup" and "Mechanic Decoy," players engage in strategic combat scenarios in this dynamic multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).

The update also adds "Jetslide," which improves universal mobility and enables fluid movement during intense battles.

All details in the Farlight 84 V2.1.0.0 update

New hero: Freddie

The most exciting part of this Farlight 84 update is the arrival of Freddie, a new hero with unique skills. Freddie can call upon a mechanical clone to follow him around with his Ultimate ability, "Data Backup," which gives him tactical benefits like automatic consciousness transfer upon knockout or manual deactivation.

Freddie's gameplay style is further enhanced by his tactical skills. "Mechanic Decoy" sets up a mechanical clone that can label adversaries in its vicinity when it is knocked down and self-destructs after a predetermined amount of time.

By keeping adversaries inside a defined area after they come into touch with Freddie's data core, "Digital Blockade" provides players a tactical advantage by interfering with their movements and location.

Furthermore, the addition of the universal ability "Jetslide" improves all heroes' mobility by allowing them to carry out various tasks while sliding, including firing, aiming, and reloading. In battle scenarios, the sliding speed and distance are determined by the initial speed, providing choices for dynamic maneuvering.

New events in Farlight 84

Spring Hues Phase 12 - Battle Pass: Explore the intriguing benefits of the Spring Hues Battle Pass, which include the SSR Hero Skin "Watchman - Blue Justice," the SSR Weapon Skin "M4 - Sole Spring," and the SSR Vehicle Skin "Blazing Infantry - Turquoise Mech." By completing missions, you can earn rewards and advance through levels until [UTC 2024/04/18 00:59:59].

Lottery Wheel - Fragrant Bloom: Try your luck with the Lottery Wheel to win special prizes like the SSR Hero Skins "Lucinda - Fragrant Dream" and "Syfer - Fragrant Shadow," as well as the SR Vehicle Skin "Syrup Truck - Rapid Rush" and the SR Weapon Skin "Stellar Wind - Golden Purple." The event will continue until [UTC 2024/04/18 00:59:59], providing plenty of time to purchase desired goods.

Rare Resource Consolidation Event: To obtain event items such as SSR Loot Boxes, Avatar Frames, and Emotes, you can complete missions or engage in looting. During the event duration, which ends on UTC 2024/04/18 00:59:59, use these things to unlock certain rewards, such as SR Pods and SSR Profile Backgrounds.

Sample Tracking Event: Participate in the Freddie event and finish match missions to win prizes like the R Hero Skin "Freddie - Electro." This event will end on UTC 2024/03/21 00:59:59.

