Farlight 84 version 2.2 update: New currency, season system, and more 

Developer Farlight Games will release a new Farlight 84 version 2.2 update on April 18, 2024. To enhance the players' battle royale gaming experience, the developer has been consistent in its previous updates, and likewise, it will incorporate the fresh patch, introducing countless new content, such as a new season system, currency, enhanced lobby experience, and Hero, firearm, combat, and map adjustments.

This article further discusses a full breakdown of the new content in the Farlight 84 version 2.2 update.

Farlight 84 version 2.2 update explored

1) New season system

The update will introduce a new season system in the title. These seasons last for three months and feature various unique themes and missions. The upcoming update will iron out a few issues concerning Rank tasks, Battle Pass, and Daily tasks by introducing Triumph Tracker.

2) New currency: Farlight coins

The update will introduce a new in-game currency named Farlight coins, letting players redeem cosmetic items like Maggie's SSR skin from the Farlight Store. This currency will last a season and make in-game purchases much easier.

3) Improved lobby experience

The developer has revamped the lobby, giving it a season-themed appearance, and featuring squad information, and Tracker tasks notification. Moreover, players will be able to look at characters and equipment from the lobby.

4) Hero adjustments

Heroes, such as Phantom and Maychelle's skills have been adjusted. The former has been given a new tactical skill called Phantom Crash, and her Portable Scout skill has been enhanced.

Maychelle has also been given a new tactical skill named Sonic Tracking. Likewise, every Hero's abilities will be adjusted, and the developer will release more details on these changes.

5) Firearm, combat, and map adjustments

The Farlight 84 version 2.2 update will introduce a new mechanism for universal damage slowdown and enhancements for Jetslide mechanics. Moreover, weapon recoil and rate of fire will be fined-tuned for all the weapons in the title.

Besides these, equipment such as scopes, magazines, stocks, and muzzles will be adjusted. These adjustments will allow players to choose the magazine type they wish to equip depending on the weapon category.

Sunder Realms map will now feature jump pads and zip lines, enhancing players' vertical and horizontal mobility. Moreover, the update will fine-tune minimap and UI elements.

6) Revive system and extended items

The Farlight 84 version 2.2 update will feature a new revive system, letting players revive their allies by positioning the Revival Device anywhere on the map.

Also, extended items, including Magazine Pouch, Medical Container, and Shield Storage, will be introduced to expand players' inventory capacity.

