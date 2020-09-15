There is absolutely no denying to the fact that mobile gaming has witnessed a monumental rise in India. There is a palpable demand for quality games for the platform, with studios competing for market supremacy. nCore Games and FAU-G are looking to swoop in and establish the studio as a force to reckoned with.

In collaboration with famous Indian actor Akshay Kumar, Indian studio nCore Games is looking to capitalize on the military shooter market with their game 'FAU-G.'

Players are eager to get their hands on FAU-G and experience what the Indian developers have in store for them. However, there are several malicious websites and YouTube channels that look to capitalize on the FAU-G wave and dupe users into downloading malicious files.

Also Read: GTA Online: Full list of Heists in the game.

FAU-G APK 1.0 BETA is fake as the devs are yet to announce a release date

Sites such as these are fraudulent and malicious.

Several sites are claiming to have early access to the Beta of FAU-G and are duping users into downloading malicious files. The game is still in development as it was just recently announced.

nCore Games' co-founder, Vishal Gondal, announced that FAU-G had been in the pipeline way before there were rumblings of a PUBG Mobile ban. According to Gondal, the game is expected to launch in October 2020.

This means that the game is still away, and any site claiming to provide the Beta version of FAU-G is fraudulent and poses a security risk.

FAU-G is being marketed as a game that seeks to educate the younger generations about the struggles and sacrifices of the Indian Army. According to the developers and Akshay Kumar, 20% of the game's profit will be towards the Bharat Ke Veer trust.

Advertisement

For players eager to know more about FAU-G, stick around and hope that nCore games releases more information very soon.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Also Read: 5 best Racing games on PC in 2020