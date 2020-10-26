FAU-G tentative release date announced by nCORE Games in Galwan Valley teaser

In early September, the Government of India had imposed a ban on 118 Chinese apps and games, which included two of the most famous battle royale titles in this country, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

As expected, after the ban, several players and professional gamers started looking for alternatives for this revolutionary multiplayer shooting title.

And just a few days later, renowned actor Akshay Kumar, in collaboration with nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, announced Fearless And United: Guards, FAU-G, under the former's mentorship.

In one of his tweets about the game, the Bollywood star stated that 20% of the net revenue generated would be donated to the 'Bharat Ke Veer: India's Bravehearts' trust.

Later, reports surfaced that the first level of FAU-G would be set in the backdrop of Galwan Valley. In further updates, the third-person shooting gameplay would be introduced in this multiplayer offering.

FAU-G tentative release date announced by nCORE Games on Dussehra

The poster of Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G)

And yesterday, Akshay Kumar dropped the teaser for the game on Twitter. The tweet read:

“Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the FAUG teaser.”

In an official tweet, the developers followed up its own announcement, stating that the game is all set to be launched in November, i.e., next month.

The teaser has kept the players and the community buzzing about FAU-G, and with the game nearing its release, fans are excited to try it out. It would be exciting to see how well FAU-G is received.

