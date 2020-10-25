FAU-G's official teaser released, features Galwan Valley map

Last month, the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other Chinese-owned applications. This move led to many players and fans scourging the internet for ‘Indian’ alternatives to the game. And to the surprise of many, a few days after the move, actor Akshay Kumar had announced a game called ‘FAU-G.’

Fau-G is a multiplayer action game that promises to ‘educate’ Indian youth about the country’s army and its values. Akshay Kumar had also announced that 20% of the total revenue would be given to the Indian Army.

The game is scheduled to be released on 28th October. And now, the Bollywood star has posted the first official teaser of FAU-G on Twitter.

FAU-G: Akshay Kumar reveals official teaser for Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile on Dusshera

As seen below, the teaser has been released on ‘Dusshera’, which is an Indian festival signifying the victory of good over evil.

The teaser features a unique ‘Gulwan Valley’ map, and shows an intense faceoff between the two warring sides. Although the trailer does little to shed light on the gameplay or other features of FAU-G, it paints a bold and fearless image of the Indian Army, and even features a tricolored flag that the soldiers are proud to stand beside.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar, Twitter

With only a few days left for the official release, fans will soon be able to try this game first-hand. And with the release of the teaser, people appeared to be quite pleased with the it, and quite a few netizens claimed that its quality looked better than PUBG Mobile.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar, Twitter

Whether this highly anticipated game will be well received is something we will only be able to find out in the coming days. Until then, fans can watch the teaser below.